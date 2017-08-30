7 Products That Will Make You Smell like a Pumpkin Spice Latte [Video]

Pumpkin Spice Latte season is already in full swing: Starbucks released a bottled version of the PSL and PSL-flavored coffee grounds, and more coffee producers have followed suit. The mania for pumpkin spice is so overwhelming that baristas are already bracing themselves for the waves of people that will be hitting up stores in search of the signature fall drink. Even M&M’s is trying to capitalize on the craze with its own pumpkin flavor.

Given how crazy people are for pumpkin, it makes sense that some of you may not want to not just taste the pumpkin spice, but also smell it, spray it on your neck, rub into your dry skin—and just generally become a pumpkin spice-scented person, all year-round. There are plenty of companies out there that are willing indulge that desire. Here are seven pumpkin spice-scented products that will make you smell like fall’s favorite flavor anytime.

Native Pumpkin Spice Latte deodorant

Courtesy of Native

Created by the geniuses behind rosé deodorant, this PSL-in-stick-form will beat your sweat and have you smelling like Thanksgiving dinner at the same time. $12 at Native.

Burt's Bees Pumpkin Spice lip balm

Courtesy of Amazon

Say goodbye to chapped lips with this soothing balm, say hello to lips that (probably) smell like pumpkin pie. $35 for a four pack on Amazon.

Bath and Body Works Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte Sugar Scrub

Courtesy of Amazon

This body scrub is supposed to mimic the creamy taste and texture of the PSL, claiming to be "fall in a bottle." $17 on Amazon.

Pumpkin Spice Candle

Courtesy of Amazon

Make your whole home smell like Starbucks in the fall with this candle by a company called Candeo, which says it smells of "freshly brewed coffee and just a hint of creamy vanilla." $10 on Amazon.

Demeter Pumpkin Pie perfume

This supposedly subtle scent incorporates flavors you often find in pumpkin pie, including cloves, cinnamon, and ginger. $16 on Amazon.

Courtesy of Amazon

Desert Essence Pumpkin Spice hand lotion

Courtesy of Amazon

This pumpkin-scented lotion is perfect for fall: It claims to "restore softness to dry skin," which you might well need once the weather turns cold. $6 on Amazon.

Pumpkin Spice hand soap

Courtesy of Amazon

Commonwealth Soap & Toiletries makes this simple soap, which is enriched with aloe vera as well as its signature scent. $16 on Amazon.