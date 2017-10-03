18 Pumpkin Ice Cream Brands To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth This Fall [Video]

Pumpkin is one of the most beloved staples of the fall holiday season. Celebrated for its decorative value during both Halloween and Thanksgiving, it has also become a key flavor in seasonal treats. From pumpkin pie to pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin is waging an all-out war on our taste buds. Pumpkin ice cream is certainly part of that trend train, with everyone from Carvel to Trader Joe's offering their own signature spin on the cold, creamy treat. With so many taking a scoop out of the pumpkin market, it's hard to keep up with who is selling what. Here's a list of the sweet and spice-filled pumpkin ice cream varieties you can try for yourself.

TCBY'S Pumpkin

Dreaming of #PumpkinPie? Try our limited time pumpkin froyo topped with graham crackers and whipped cream. Who wants a spoon? pic.twitter.com/xHNLzzsezW — TCBY (@TCBY) October 1, 2017

This in-store only treat mixes the classic and healthy TCBY frozen yogurt with real pumpkin to give you a low-fat, 106 calorie frozen option. $0.49-0.59 per ounce; tcby.com

Ben & Jerry's Pumpkin Cheesecake

Brighten up your #fall with some Pumpkin Cheesecake-y goodness. 🍦🍁 A post shared by Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) on Sep 22, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

This limited-time flavor takes a smooth turn from the pie route in favor of a more dessert-y taste offering. It features pumpkin cheesecake flavor (made with real pumpkin) and a graham cracker swirl. benjerry.com

Blue Bell Spiced Pumpkin Pecan

A holiday time favorite, Blue Bell's pumpkin offering consists of spiced pumpkin ice cream mixed with sugar-coated pecans and a cinnamon-honey-praline sauce. bluebell.com

Carvel Pumpkin Spice

This fall, it's back to basic. Pumpkin ice cream is BACK! pic.twitter.com/7kMJiIu06b — Carvel Ice Cream (@CarvelIceCream) October 1, 2017

Available in Carvel stores, this signature soft ice cream is infused with pumpkin flavor and can also come as a thick, creamy shake blend of pumpkin ice cream and graham cracker crumbles. carvel.com

Coldstone Creamery Harvest Pumpkin Cheesecake

🍨: Harvest Pumpkin Cheesecake Creation A post shared by Cold Stone Creamery (@coldstone) on Sep 27, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

This is one of the more adventurous pumpkin flavors with a base of pumpkin cheesecake ice cream, pieces of Heath bar, caramel and whipped topping. coldstonecreamery.com

DQ Pumpkin Pie Blizzard

In the world of pumpkin pies, only one treat is served upside down. The Pumpkin Pie BLIZZARD Treat made with real pumpkin pie pieces. pic.twitter.com/gWufk2WX5r — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) September 14, 2017

This seasonal blizzard treat is a creamy combination of pieces of pumpkin pie whipped into a thick blend of DQ vanilla soft serve and topped whipped topping and nutmeg that's only available at participating Dairy Queen locations nationwide. dairyqueen.com

Dreyer's/Edy's Pumpkin Latte

Get your PSL fix with a scoop of our new Pumpkin Spice Latte ice cream. On shelves soon! 😍🎃☕️🍨 A post shared by Edy's Ice Cream (@edys) on Sep 7, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

This limited-edition flavor diverges from the other pumpkin varieties by going the way of the latte, swirling coffee and pumpkin ice cream flavors together. edys.com

Graeter's Pumpkin

Released a little later than other pumpkin competitors, this limited-time flavor is only available from October to November and incorporates pumpkin and autumn spices. graeters.com

Halo Top Pumpkin Pie

Scene at 2 a.m. from that 'First Day of Fall' house party that Pumpkin Pie threw last night. A post shared by Halo Top Creamery (@halotopcreamery) on Sep 22, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

Only available until the end of November, this low-sugar, low-carb, and low-fat option is pumpkin spice-infused ice cream with a smattering of pie crust pieces. halotop.com

Jeni's Splendid Pumpkin 5-Spice

Pumpkin 5-Spice: A modern classic. Now available in scoop shops and online! pic.twitter.com/73GzRuXfYE — Jeni's Ice Creams (@jenisicecreams) October 1, 2017

This light ice cream is in a pumpkin patch all its own. The 5-spice flavor contains roasted pumpkin and grass-grazed Snowville cream with light brown sugar and spices like ginger, cloves, Saigon cinnamon, and Chinese five-spice powder. $12 a pint; jenis.com

Perry's Pumpkin Pie & Pumpkin Spice Latte

Coffee obsessed? Pumpkin-everything obsessed? We've got you covered #nationalcoffeeday ☕️☕️☕️🎃 A post shared by Perry's Ice Cream (@perrysicecream) on Sep 29, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

Perry's ice cream has two pumpkin flavors in case one wasn't enough. The pumpkin pie blend consists of pumpkin ice cream, swirls of whipped cream flavored ice cream, and chunks of pie crust pieces while the pumpkin spice latte combines espresso ice cream, pumpkin spice, and cream cheese. perrysicecream.com

Private Selection Pumpkin Cheesecake

This isn't just any pumpkin cheesecake. Private Selection has modeled its pumpkin variety after New York style cheesecake, with pieces of dense and rich cheesecake blended with creamy pumpkin ice cream. From $5 for 1.5 quarts; privateselection.com

Smith's Pumpkin

Described as an "old-time" pumpkin flavor, this ice cream from the Ohio-based dairy product maker features a hint of nutmeg and is only available until November. smithsbrand.com

Talenti Pumpkin Pie

On this #NationalPumpkinDay, we celebrate Pumpkin’s Highest Achievement: Talenti Pumpkin Pie. 🍦🎃 A post shared by Talenti Gelato (@talenti) on Oct 26, 2016 at 11:00am PDT

Talenti goes all out with its gelato, available in both a pint and a quart, that's made with real pumpkin, tiny pieces of piecrust, brown sugar, nutmeg, and cinnamon. talentigelato.com

Tillamook Pumpkin Cookie Butter

Only available in a 1.75-quart carton, this Oregon-based ice cream maker mixes ice cream flavored with Oregon pumpkins and mixed with cinnamon-spiced speculoos cookie bits for its pumpkin cookie butter flavor. tillamook.com

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Ice Cream

This denser ice cream is made with around 30 percent pure pumpkin puree and 70 percent premium ice cream, mixed with seasonal spices nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves. traderjoes.com

Turkey Hill Dairy Pumpkin Ice Cream

Quite possibly the best ice cream cone ever. (Thanks to @franksamuel_ for the pic!) #TurkeyHill #THFanFriday #Regram #PumpkinPie #IceCream #IceCreamCone #Fall A post shared by Turkey Hill Dairy (@turkeyhilldairy) on Sep 29, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Available in a 48-ounce container, this limited edition flavor features pumpkin ice cream mixed with graham cracker swirl and cinnamon. turkeyhill.com

United Dairy Farmer's Pumpkin

This pumpkin-spiced filled flavor features caramel ripple and is available in pints and at the dip counter at this ice-cream and convenience store chain. udfinc.com