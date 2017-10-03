18 Pumpkin Ice Cream Brands To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth This Fall [Video]

Pumpkin Pie, Pumpkin Spice, and Pumpkin Latte are all available as frozen flavors.
Pumpkin is one of the most beloved staples of the fall holiday season. Celebrated for its decorative value during both Halloween and Thanksgiving, it has also become a key flavor in seasonal treats. From pumpkin pie to pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin is waging an all-out war on our taste buds. Pumpkin ice cream is certainly part of that trend train, with everyone from Carvel to Trader Joe's offering their own signature spin on the cold, creamy treat. With so many taking a scoop out of the pumpkin market, it's hard to keep up with who is selling what. Here's a list of the sweet and spice-filled pumpkin ice cream varieties you can try for yourself.
TCBY'S Pumpkin
This in-store only treat mixes the classic and healthy TCBY frozen yogurt with real pumpkin to give you a low-fat, 106 calorie frozen option. $0.49-0.59 per ounce; tcby.com
Ben & Jerry's Pumpkin Cheesecake
This limited-time flavor takes a smooth turn from the pie route in favor of a more dessert-y taste offering. It features pumpkin cheesecake flavor (made with real pumpkin) and a graham cracker swirl. benjerry.com
Blue Bell Spiced Pumpkin Pecan
A holiday time favorite, Blue Bell's pumpkin offering consists of spiced pumpkin ice cream mixed with sugar-coated pecans and a cinnamon-honey-praline sauce. bluebell.com
Carvel Pumpkin Spice
Available in Carvel stores, this signature soft ice cream is infused with pumpkin flavor and can also come as a thick, creamy shake blend of pumpkin ice cream and graham cracker crumbles. carvel.com
Coldstone Creamery Harvest Pumpkin Cheesecake
This is one of the more adventurous pumpkin flavors with a base of pumpkin cheesecake ice cream, pieces of Heath bar, caramel and whipped topping. coldstonecreamery.com
DQ Pumpkin Pie Blizzard
This seasonal blizzard treat is a creamy combination of pieces of pumpkin pie whipped into a thick blend of DQ vanilla soft serve and topped whipped topping and nutmeg that's only available at participating Dairy Queen locations nationwide. dairyqueen.com
Dreyer's/Edy's Pumpkin Latte
This limited-edition flavor diverges from the other pumpkin varieties by going the way of the latte, swirling coffee and pumpkin ice cream flavors together. edys.com
Graeter's Pumpkin
Released a little later than other pumpkin competitors, this limited-time flavor is only available from October to November and incorporates pumpkin and autumn spices. graeters.com
Halo Top Pumpkin Pie
Only available until the end of November, this low-sugar, low-carb, and low-fat option is pumpkin spice-infused ice cream with a smattering of pie crust pieces. halotop.com
Jeni's Splendid Pumpkin 5-Spice
This light ice cream is in a pumpkin patch all its own. The 5-spice flavor contains roasted pumpkin and grass-grazed Snowville cream with light brown sugar and spices like ginger, cloves, Saigon cinnamon, and Chinese five-spice powder. $12 a pint; jenis.com
Perry's Pumpkin Pie & Pumpkin Spice Latte
Perry's ice cream has two pumpkin flavors in case one wasn't enough. The pumpkin pie blend consists of pumpkin ice cream, swirls of whipped cream flavored ice cream, and chunks of pie crust pieces while the pumpkin spice latte combines espresso ice cream, pumpkin spice, and cream cheese. perrysicecream.com
Private Selection Pumpkin Cheesecake
This isn't just any pumpkin cheesecake. Private Selection has modeled its pumpkin variety after New York style cheesecake, with pieces of dense and rich cheesecake blended with creamy pumpkin ice cream. From $5 for 1.5 quarts; privateselection.com
Smith's Pumpkin
Described as an "old-time" pumpkin flavor, this ice cream from the Ohio-based dairy product maker features a hint of nutmeg and is only available until November. smithsbrand.com
Talenti Pumpkin Pie
Talenti goes all out with its gelato, available in both a pint and a quart, that's made with real pumpkin, tiny pieces of piecrust, brown sugar, nutmeg, and cinnamon. talentigelato.com
Tillamook Pumpkin Cookie Butter
Only available in a 1.75-quart carton, this Oregon-based ice cream maker mixes ice cream flavored with Oregon pumpkins and mixed with cinnamon-spiced speculoos cookie bits for its pumpkin cookie butter flavor. tillamook.com
Trader Joe's Pumpkin Ice Cream
This denser ice cream is made with around 30 percent pure pumpkin puree and 70 percent premium ice cream, mixed with seasonal spices nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves. traderjoes.com
Turkey Hill Dairy Pumpkin Ice Cream
Available in a 48-ounce container, this limited edition flavor features pumpkin ice cream mixed with graham cracker swirl and cinnamon. turkeyhill.com
United Dairy Farmer's Pumpkin
This pumpkin-spiced filled flavor features caramel ripple and is available in pints and at the dip counter at this ice-cream and convenience store chain. udfinc.com