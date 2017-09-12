Pumpkin Spice Butter Is Officially a Real Thing

Of all the pumpkin spice-flavored foods that have been unleashed upon the world—Peeps, M&Ms, Cheerios, and all the inedible products that let you smell like a pumpkin spice latte all year-round—Land O'Lakes' Pumpkin Pie Spice Butter seems like one of the most over the top. What an over indulgence, you’re probably thinking. And upon first glance, a tub of fatty spread engineered to taste like Thanksgiving dessert does look a little ridiculous. But if you take a second to think about, it could actually be a genius creation.

Imagine baking muffins on a windy fall night, taking them out of the oven, still steaming, and spreading gooey butter on top that has an added hint of pumpkin spice—which is basically just the flavors from spices like cinnamon, cloves, and vanilla in most cases. You could try it on toast, too, literally spicing up a plain piece of bread. Sounds pretty delicious—in theory at least. If Land O'Lakes' take on pumpkin spice too sweet, that could ruin the whole equation.

This isn’t a wholly original idea on Land O'Lakes' part: Walmart sells tubs of Philadelphia pumpkin spice cream cheese spread for $2.78. Try that on your morning bagel if you want every meal—including breakfast—to taste like pumpkin pie.

The Land O'Lakes butter is currently available at the most grocery stores, including Foodtown, ShopRite, Wegman’s and Albertson’s. Now that September is here, the first day of fall is only 10 days away, so you now have permission to indulge in all of the pumpkin spice foods you want without feeling embarrassed. It’s officially the season of pumpkin everything—including the infamous Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, which made its debut just last week.

So go forth into the world, armed with your pumpkin pie butter, and your pumpkin spice marshmallow Peeps; with Autumn upon us, it's time to embrace the spice.