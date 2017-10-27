This Pumpkin Soup Robot Is Awful at Serving Pumpkin Soup

It's 2017, and these days technology is pretty impressive: Amazon has invented a method of delivery that simply lets the delivery person enter your home. Dominos may begin using self-driving cars. This pumpkin soup-serving robot, however, is not one of those impressive technological innovations. There are some things that we should always just leave to humans. Serving soup for instance. Let the humans keep serving soup, please.

Evidence that an old-fashioned waiter never goes out of style? Look to Simone Giertz who makes “crappy robots,” as an oddly admirable hobby, and then posts the results on Youtube. Giertz says, “I really dislike soup, especially pumpkin soup” as a disclaimer for her motivation for building the robot. Does she really need an excuse? Bring on the bad robots!

But first! The multi-talented and quite daring Giertz decides to make her own pumpkin soup. This will not be a store bought operation. She admits that, sure, she doesn’t exactly know how to make soup, but that doesn’t stop her, which is, again, oddly admirable.

“I’m going to do it the way I build robots,” she says, “which is to do it the way I think it should be done.”

She then brings out an extremely dangerous knife-wielding robot that is supposed to help you chop, but really just swings knives up and down at a distressing speed. Pushing that contraption aside, she finishes up her soup and brings out the soup-serving robot (which, by the way, she says is made with parts she 3-D printed herself).

The robot, it’s safe to say, does not work. It can barely hold a bowl. It sloshes the soup onto the table. When it tries to serve the soup to Giertz with a spoon, it dumps the entire bowl of yellowish liquid onto her black t-shirt. It is a disaster. It is hilarious.

Is there a lesson to be learned in the aftermath Giertz’s mad genius experiment? If so it's that if you’re going to eat soup, just stick to using your own hands.