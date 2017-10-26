9 Strange Things People Do With Pumpkins

Pumpkin spice isn't the only way people go crazy for pumpkins in autumn. Even pumpkin spice pizza and pumpkin spice Cheerios seem almost reasonable compared to some of the ridiculous things that we as a species have subjected pumpkins to. Here are some of the most extreme ones.

Giant Pumpkin Regatta

Every year for the Pumpkin Regatta in Tualatin, Oregon, folks hollow out giant pumpkins, get dressed up in their Halloween costumes, hop into the pumpkins, and paddle them down the Tualatin River. As you'd expect, many of the racers sink.

Fishing With Pumpkins

Turns out, pumpkin can make for some pretty good fishing bait. Skip to 3:40 to watch the guy break the pumpkin to bits and scoop out the guts to catch some Tilapia.

The Pumpkin Gaming PC

For hardcore techies, this video can show you how to assemble a gaming PC inside a pumpkin. Plus, it's got LEDs in it, so it also functions as a rainbow glowing jack-o'-lantern.

The Pumpkin Keg

Somehow watermelon kegs just don't feel the same in October. Get your Halloween buzz going with this pumpkin keg that you can make yourself. Bonus points if you fill it with pumpkin beer.

Pumpkin Gut Slime

This video may sound super Blues Clues-y, but if you can get past that you can learn how to turn all that wasted pumpkin gut into a delightfully gross slime.

Pumpkin Slingshot

On the other hand, there are some pumpkin creations that you definitely shouldn't try at home, like this ridiculously huge pumpkin slingshot.

Nerf Gun Target Practice With a Pumpkin

It turns out, pumpkins can actually fare pretty well against a Nerf gun. Still, the showdown's super fun to watch. Skip to eight and a half minutes in to cut right to the action.

The Rolex-Protecting Pumpkin

If you jump to 9:38, you can watch a pumpkin with a $10,000 Rolex watch inside it get dropped from 100 feet. Will the watch survive the fall?

The Pumpkin Baby Seat

If you like adorable more than you like extreme, enjoy this ridiculously cute video that shows you how to turn a pumpkin into a seat for a baby.