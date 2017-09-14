10 Pumpkin-Themed Kitchen Items on Sale in Williams Sonoma's 'Great Pumpkin Event'

We're half-past September and that means pumpkin season has officially begun. Okay, perhaps we're still in the thick of apple season, but now's the time to stock up on your gourd-themed kitchenware, treats, and spices to fully stock your arsenal for prime baking this autumn.

Thankfully, Williams Sonoma gets this concept and is currently running its Great Pumpkin Event with a 20 percent discount on a cornucopia of items inspired by everyone's favorite seasonal squash now through September 18. Take a look below at these ten items you can snag on sale this weekend.

These adorable, pumpkin-shaped treats are the perfect topping to a spooky sundae or for floating in some hot cocoa on a cold autumn night.

Why shouldn't your fall baking be fall-themed? These glazed porcelain cups and spoons will add an extra dash of pumpkin flair to your pies.

Breakfast of brunch on a crisp morning will be extra comforting with a spicy, nutty pumpkin waffle. Pass the syrup!

For savory fare, this 3.5 quart enameled, cast-iron cocotte is a practical pot for soups, stews, roasts, and braises, while also beautifying your tablescape as a serving vessel. It comes in the standard orange as well as white and black versions.

Whip up a batch of sugar cookie dough, then add a spooky spider, creepy cat, or plump pumpkin with these interchangeable metal stamps.

Forget staying the night in a haunted house—just spend all evening nibbling on your favorite cake mix baked into the shape of a menacing manor.

Create two dozen cute little pumpkin, walnut, pinecone, and acorn cakes in this cast-aluminum by baking two batches and sticking them together with buttercream.

This festive loaf pan is pre-embossed with a fall-themed scene complete with a bevy of beautiful pumpkins.

When a pumpkin spice latte just isn't enough, try using a pumpkin spice rub on your next chicken, pork loin, or steak.

Okay, okay, if you're still caught up on it being apple season, the Great Pumpkin Event still has you covered with this adorable cakelet pan that makes miniature apple-shaped treats. Just promise you'll switch to the Harvest Bites version by October 1!