10 Pumpkin-Themed Kitchen Items on Sale in Williams Sonoma's 'Great Pumpkin Event'

Get 20% off fall-ready pumpkin bakeware and food products through September 18.

Adam Campbell-Schmitt
September 14, 2017

We're half-past September and that means pumpkin season has officially begun. Okay, perhaps we're still in the thick of apple season, but now's the time to stock up on your gourd-themed kitchenware, treats, and spices to fully stock your arsenal for prime baking this autumn.

Thankfully, Williams Sonoma gets this concept and is currently running its Great Pumpkin Event with a 20 percent discount on a cornucopia of items inspired by everyone's favorite seasonal squash now through September 18. Take a look below at these ten items you can snag on sale this weekend.

Williams Sonoma Pumpkin Marshmallows, $8

These adorable, pumpkin-shaped treats are the perfect topping to a spooky sundae or for floating in some hot cocoa on a cold autumn night.

Botanical Pumpkin Measuring Cups & Spoons Set, $44

Why shouldn't your fall baking be fall-themed? These glazed porcelain cups and spoons will add an extra dash of pumpkin flair to your pies.

Williams Sonoma Spiced Pecan Pumpkin Pancake & Waffle Mix, $14

Breakfast of brunch on a crisp morning will be extra comforting with a spicy, nutty pumpkin waffle. Pass the syrup!

Staub Cast-Iron Pumpkin Cocotte, $150

For savory fare, this 3.5 quart enameled, cast-iron cocotte is a practical pot for soups, stews, roasts, and braises, while also beautifying your tablescape as a serving vessel. It comes in the standard orange as well as white and black versions.

Halloween Cookie Stamps (Set of 3), $16

Whip up a batch of sugar cookie dough, then add a spooky spider, creepy cat, or plump pumpkin with these interchangeable metal stamps.

Nordic Ware Haunted House Bundt Cake Pan, $30

Forget staying the night in a haunted house—just spend all evening nibbling on your favorite cake mix baked into the shape of a menacing manor.

Nordic Ware Harvest Bites Cakelet Pan, $29

Create two dozen cute little pumpkin, walnut, pinecone, and acorn cakes in this cast-aluminum by baking two batches and sticking them together with buttercream.

Nordic Ware Fall Loaf Pan, $26

This festive loaf pan is pre-embossed with a fall-themed scene complete with a bevy of beautiful pumpkins.

Williams Sonoma Rub, Pumpkin Chipotle, $9

When a pumpkin spice latte just isn't enough, try using a pumpkin spice rub on your next chicken, pork loin, or steak.

Nordic Ware Apple Cakelet Pan, $29

Okay, okay, if you're still caught up on it being apple season, the Great Pumpkin Event still has you covered with this adorable cakelet pan that makes miniature apple-shaped treats. Just promise you'll switch to the Harvest Bites version by October 1!

