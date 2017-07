Produce Safety Gets $30 Million Investment from the FDA

We take for granted the produce we pick out at the grocery store will be safe to eat, but the fact of the matter is it takes a lot of work—and money—to make your favorite fruits and vegetables fit for consumption. So when the Food & Drug Administration announced Wednesday it would award 43 states $30.9 million to implement new food safety regulations, it was good news for everyone—but especially consumers.

Let's rewind for a second: in 2015, the FDA added a produce safety rule to the Food Safety Modernization Act, a bill aimed at reducing contamination by preventing it. (A novel idea, we know.) The produce safety rule took the act a step farther by establishing "science-based minimum standards for the safe growing, harvesting, packing and holding of fresh fruits and vegetables grown for human consumption."

The country's largest producers must now begin to comply with the legislation; its regulations—at least some of them, anyway—will be enforced as of January 2018.