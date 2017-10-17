Pringles' Stack Shack Pop-Up Will Encourage Customers to Mix the Chips and Create New Flavors

Here's how eating Pringles typical goes down: You pop open a tube and proceed to pick out chips with your fingers until you can't fit your hand in any further and resort to pouring the rest out. Conventional logic also dictates that you do this one tube at a time, lest you end up with a bunch of stale, half-eaten Pringles containers in your cupboard. But a new campaign from the snack brand is looking to turn conventional logic on its head—and get you to buy more Pringles along the way—by offering the idea of "flavor stacking." And Pringles will even be running its own New York City pop-up this week to help show chip fans how it's done.

The Pringles Stack Shack will be open near New York City's Times Square this Wednesday through Friday, showing off six new flavors and then demonstrating how these and other Pringles varieties (19 others to be exact) can be "flavor stacked" together in "recipes" to create an endless possibility of new taste combinations. "Pringles wanted to show fans that there's more than one way to enjoy their uniquely stackable crisps," a Pringles spokesperson said. "What better way than by sampling first hand at a New York pop-up? At the Pringles Stack Shack, fans will learn how to create mind-blowing triple flavored crisp combinations and experience Pringles' varieties like never before."

Thanks to this concept of "flavor stacking," Pringles promises that—whether its new flavors like Nissin Top Ramen Chicken and Loud Spicy Queso or classic flavors like Cheddar Cheese and Sour Cream & Onion—the brand's chips can work as stepping stones to far out new possibilities. Want "Bacon Ranch Pizza"? Just stack a Loud Mighty Margherita Pizza chip, a Bacon chip and a Buffalo Ranch chip. Looking for something with a bit of regional flare? Pringles has ideas like the "Bangkok Blast"—a mix of the Loud Fiery Chili Lime, Extra Hot and Jalapeno varieties. Then other recipes are just for fun, like the "Backyard Bash," a trio of Bacon, Kickin' Chicken Taco and Loud Spicy Queso chips.

Since stocking up on 25 different varieties of Pringles would be tough at home, the Pringles Stack Shack is promising that "thousands of cans" of chips will be available for tasting. So if you want to be trained in the art of flavor stacking firsthand by a Pringles professional—along with flavor expert Adam Richman who will be onsite helping out—the pop-up will be open to the public at 1450 Broadway (on 41st Street between 6th and 7th Avenues) on Wednesday, October 18 from 3 p.m to 5 p.m., Thursday, October 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday, October 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.