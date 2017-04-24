Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Pregnant Women Believe a Pizza Induces Labor—And They're Lining Up For It

Food & Wine: delta airlines orders pizza for customers

© Jeff Sarpa / Getty Images
By Rebekah Lowin Posted April 24, 2017

Move over, labor-inducing salad.

This isn't the first time that expectant women have claimed a certain food from this or that restaurant has induced labor. There was talk of labor-inducing salad, too, and a labor-inducing eggplant parm. Even Taco Bell works, apparently.

brightcove-video:5295548983001

But this one's got everyone up in arms, because...it's pizza. A Charlotte, North Carolina pizza restaurant, Hawthorne's New York Pizza and Bar, has reportedly become a favorite spot for pregnant women who can't take carrying around a bun (calzone?) in the oven anymore and just want to have their babies. Hawthorne's New York Pizza and Bar even calls the pizza "The Inducer." That's a pretty big claim to live up to.

As owner Michael Adams told Charlotte Five this week, "I think it's amazing. When the first person posted that our buffalo wing pizza induced their labor, several new moms followed up to say the same thing." 

Kristin Kogan ate one slice of the pizza before her water broke. Ali Aldrich had the pizza for dinner one night in 2010 and gave birth the following morning. Henley Schmiedel's water broke four hours after she ate it.

Related

So, what's the secret ingredient? Nothing special, as it turns out: a buffalo sauce base, a bit of mozzarella, and some grilled chicken. Hawthorne does call the buffalo sauce “special," though. And it's medium-hot, so perhaps that's particularly important.

Sadly, nothing here is backed by science...which means the pizza is probably just, well, good pizza and nothing more.

"Spicy foods may cause some digestive upset, which in turn may cause or even feel like contractions, but this most often doesn’t lead to labor, unless the baby has already given the signal," Dr. Leslie Hansen Lindner, an Obstetrician Gynecologist with Charlotte Ob/Gyn, told Charlotte Five. "It remains a mystery if this pizza actually works to cause labor.” 

Previous
Why Chef Scott Conant Named His New Restaurant After His Grandmother
Next
Indian Chef Sets World Record by Cooking for 53 Straight Hours
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.