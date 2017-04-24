Pregnant Women Believe a Pizza Induces Labor—And They're Lining Up For It

This isn't the first time that expectant women have claimed a certain food from this or that restaurant has induced labor. There was talk of labor-inducing salad, too, and a labor-inducing eggplant parm. Even Taco Bell works, apparently.

But this one's got everyone up in arms, because...it's pizza. A Charlotte, North Carolina pizza restaurant, Hawthorne's New York Pizza and Bar, has reportedly become a favorite spot for pregnant women who can't take carrying around a bun (calzone?) in the oven anymore and just want to have their babies. Hawthorne's New York Pizza and Bar even calls the pizza "The Inducer." That's a pretty big claim to live up to.

As owner Michael Adams told Charlotte Five this week, "I think it's amazing. When the first person posted that our buffalo wing pizza induced their labor, several new moms followed up to say the same thing."

Kristin Kogan ate one slice of the pizza before her water broke. Ali Aldrich had the pizza for dinner one night in 2010 and gave birth the following morning. Henley Schmiedel's water broke four hours after she ate it.

So, what's the secret ingredient? Nothing special, as it turns out: a buffalo sauce base, a bit of mozzarella, and some grilled chicken. Hawthorne does call the buffalo sauce “special," though. And it's medium-hot, so perhaps that's particularly important.

Sadly, nothing here is backed by science...which means the pizza is probably just, well, good pizza and nothing more.

"Spicy foods may cause some digestive upset, which in turn may cause or even feel like contractions, but this most often doesn’t lead to labor, unless the baby has already given the signal," Dr. Leslie Hansen Lindner, an Obstetrician Gynecologist with Charlotte Ob/Gyn, told Charlotte Five. "It remains a mystery if this pizza actually works to cause labor.”