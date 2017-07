Pregnant Women Shouldn't 'Eat For Two,' Despite Myth

A new survey conducted by the U.K.’s National Charity Partnership found that the “eating for two” myth is still prevalent among pregnant women.

The survey found that more than one in three expectant mothers think they have to eat 300 or more extra calories per day in order to support themselves and their developing fetus. In fact, the U.K.’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, advises that pregnant women don’t actually have to eat any extra calories in the first six months of pregnancy.

Of the 140 pregnant women who were surveyed, 61 percent said they still assumed they should be eating extra calories as soon as their first trimester.