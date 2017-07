Potato Chip-Fed Beef is Taking Off in Philadelphia

Cows don't exactly eat well: they nosh for more than six hours a day on grains, corn silage, hay, and water. (You're starting to salivate at the thought, we know.) If they're lucky, they get some grass, too. But one herd of cattle in Pennsylvania is eating much better, comparatively at least, because they get to nibble on a "steer party mix" of potato peelings, over-baked pretzels, and insufficiently sized chips.

Who are these special cows, you ask? They're snack company Herr's cattle. And you can taste them—as steaks, burgers, and more—at a few restaurants in the Philadelphia area.

As the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, Herr has long had cattle on more than 1,000 acres of farmland near their eastern Pennsylvania headquarters. The cows graze on grass watered by the company's otherwise unusable gray-hued wash—turned that unpleasant color after scrubbing potatoes—and they're fed a diet made up of the company's unsellable snacks. Don't worry: nutritionists helped develop their odd diet, which even includes cheese curds.