Portland Bakers Are Making Cookies to Support Planned Parenthood

Food & Wine: Krista’s Baking Co., molasses, cookie

© Krista’s Baking Co.
By Gillie Houston Posted January 09, 2017

Portland-based businesses will donate all proceeds to Planned Parenthood, which Trump vowed to defund over the course of his Presidential campaign.

As the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump draws nearer, a group of activist bakers are looking to make a stance against the coming administration's negative view of Planned Parenthood with the help of some sweet homemade treats.

Leading up to this month's inauguration ceremony, 21 female-owned bakeries, restaurants and cafes will be firing up their ovens and doling out batches of cookies, with the aim of raising $25,000 for the non-profit. According to The Oregonian, the Portland-based businesses will donate all proceeds made through January 20th from the cookie sales to Planned Parenthood, which Trump vowed to defund over the course of his Presidential campaign.

Kristen Murray, the chef/owner of Maurice restaurant, says the cookie campaign was born as an effort to show "support of women, children, and reproductive rights" on behalf of Portland's food community. "I think, as do all of the women contributing to this cause, how critical it is to put forward a compassionate protest and raised voice rather than a nihilistic approach to the political climate unfolding," she tells The Oregonian.

Murray has collaborated with her fellow chefs and business owners to create an assortment of homemade cookies, which will be sold for $50 per box, in hopes of reaching their fundraising goal. The baked goods will be available for pick-up on January 18th and 19th at a number of locations across Portland.

The efforts of the cookie campaigners in the Pacific Northwest will be joined by a number of Washington D.C. area restaurants, who have pledged to donate their inauguration profits to NGOs with opposing agendas to the President-elect, including Planned Parenthood and Ayuda, an organization that supports immigrants living in D.C.

While January 20th is just the starting point of four—or more—years of a Trump presidency, Murray says that the group's flour and sugar-based activism is just getting started: "This will be the first of many fundraising collaborations to be hatched in the following years to come."

