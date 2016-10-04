Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Popular Bagged Salad Brand Recalled For Fourth Time

Food & Wine: Fresh Express Salad Recall

© Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
By Gillie Houston Posted October 04, 2016

This is Fresh Express's fourth recall of 2016.

Related

Bagged greens buyers, you might have reason to be wary. This week, Chiquita Brands International issued a recall of their popular Fresh Express pre-washed salad blends due to allergen concerns—marking the fourth recall the brand has conducted since the start of 2016.

According to Food Safety News, the Orlando-based salad makers pulled hundreds of cases of lettuce from a number of southern states due to the potential accidental inclusion of Ceasar dressing packets within the "American" blend bags. Because the Caesar dressing contains milk, egg, wheat, and anchovy, the brand was forced to recall the bags for fear of harming unwitting allergic consumers.

The recall was posted on the website of the U.S. Food and Drug administration, including a note that while no illnesses had yet to be reported as a result of the mix-up, "In some individuals the consumption of an undisclosed allergen could be life-threatening."

While misplaced dressing packets don't seem quite as life-and-death as a massive Listeria scare, this latest news does draw negative attention to Chiquita's salad division– which already had three recalls in 2016. The former incidents were also due to potential allergy scares, including another condiment packet mix-up in June involving 2,500 cases of Caesar Salad Kits distributed to 19 states. In February, the recall stemmed from errant dressing in bags of romaine.

Fresh Express customers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee who are concerned about possible allergen exposure will be able to return bags with an expiration use-by date of October 5 for a full refund. In the meantime, we'd recommend the salad brand dress with a little more care.

Previous
Customers Have Been Scamming Uber Eats For Tons of Free Food
Next
Cook Your Way Through Persia with Naomi Duguid
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.