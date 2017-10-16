9 Ways to Popcorn-ify Your Kitchen

Hear that popping sound? That's right, it's National Popcorn Poppin' Month—though, with popcorn sales on the rise, 2017 just may turn out to be National Popcorn Poppin' Year. Whether your preferred topping is salt, butter, sriracha, or something else entirely, everyone knows popcorn is one of the best group snacks there is.

For those who appreciate the millennia-old snack just a little more than most, Food & Wine has compiled a list of things that'll turn your kitchen into the shrine to appreciating, and more importantly, making popcorn those kernels so richly deserve.

Popcorn Cart

Courtesy of Amazon

It'll take up some room, but when you want to pop as much popcorn as possible in truly classic fashion, this 53-inch tall cart is the perfect temple for those kernels.

Nostalgia Vintage Commercial Popcorn Car, $151 on amazon.com

Stovetop Popcorn Popper

Courtesy of Amazon

And why stop there? When you need that stovetop experience, the Whirley Pop is the way to go, and this one even includes some popcorn to Whirley Pop in it.

Wabash Valley Farms Original Whirley Pop Stovetop Popcorn Popper, $33 on amazon.com

Microwave Popcorn Maker

Courtesy of Amazon

Of course, you won't always need quite that much, so for more targeted, tactical popcorn preparation, this microwave-safe, silicon popper is a great option to have.

Colonel Popper Microwave Popcorn Maker, $11 on amazon.com

Popcorn Sign

Courtesy of Amazon





With such a popcorn-heavy kitchen, you'll want to let everyone know just what's available. This retro sign will certainly do the trick.

Kerocy Popcorn Sign, $25 on amazon.com

Neon Popcorn Sign

Courtesy of Amazon

But if you really want to go for it, make sure popcorn is announced both day and night with this red and blue neon sign.

The Sign Store Red Hot & Fresh Popcorn Neon Sign, $455 on amazon.com

Plastic Popcorn Containers

Courtesy of Amazon

Once you're ready to serve your popcorn, distribute it among your popcorn-loving friends with this container set, which is labeled (in case your snack of choice wasn't clear).

Plastic Popcorn Containers, $5 on amazon.com

Popcorn Bucket

Courtesy of Amazon

For those times when you need a really big popcorn bucket to recreate the theatrical experience, though, this just so happens to be the one.

SOLO Cup CompanyPaper Popcorn Bucket, $61 on amazon.com

Popcorn Scoop

Courtesy of Amazon

However fast you're scooping popcorn, you can never serve it fast enough! But this speed scoop should at least help up your popcorn serving speed and the holes help the seeds fall through with a little shake.

Hoosier Hill Farm Aluminum Speed Popcorn Scoop, $14 on amazon.com

Gourmet Popcorn Variety Pack

Courtesy of Amazon

Ardent popcorn devotees will want to have a variety of flavors for special (or everyday) occasions. Instead of the usual, Why not share some "Orchard Blossom," "Savana Gold," or "High Mountain Midnight" popcorn?

Fireworks Gourmet Popcorn Variety Pack, $50 on amazon.com

Or, if you're looking through all of these items and just finding yourself craving a quick popcorn fix...

Shortcut: Microwave Popcorn

Courtesy of Amazon

Sometimes, you just have to have the gold standard in salty, buttery, delicious movie theater-style popcorn fast and easy: the one, the only, Pop Secret. Get 30 bags to last you for a whole month of movie nights (or, you know, just a few nights, we're not judging).

Pop Secret Popcorn, Movie Theater Butter (30 Pack), $12 on amazon.com