Pop Rocks Pizza Now Exists Because of Course It Does

Pop Rocks pizza was the only logical conclusion to a year of mermaid toast, unicorn Frappuccinos and cotton candy-wrapped ice cream cones.

The restaurant Industry Kitchen, located in New York’s South Street Seaport neighborhood, has rolled out a fluorescent pizza for summer. The “Pop Candy Land Pizza,” which the restaurant says is “unicorn-inspired,” has a rainbow sugar-cookie crust and is topped with cream cheese frosting, Pop Rocks, cotton candy and sprinkles.

Executive chef Braulio Bunay says the inspiration for the pie—basically a glorified cookie cake—came to him after spotting a rainbow over the Hudson River, though we imagine the existence of Instagram played a part, too.