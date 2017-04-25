This Pop-Up Restaurant Only Serves Airplane Food—But It's Really, Really Good

This is such a creative concept, it may not even matter that it's all part of a promotional stunt. (but still, it is.)

A pop-up restaurant called This is How We Fly opened yesterday in London's Unit London Gallery in an effort to showcase Air New Zealand's new in-flight menus. It's open through the end of today.

Chef Peter Gordon, a kiwi himself, thought up the menu, which includes "lamb with minted peas, braised lettuce with bacon lardons and salt roasted crushed new potatoes with mint jelly" and a "yoghurt marinated chicken tikka with saffron pilaf jewelled rice and aloo ghobi with spicy raita dressing."

Air New Zealand is also offering two vegetarian choices that do, admittedly, sound better than your typical "green salad" option: soy marinated tofu brown rice seaweed with sesame miso dressing and a chunky vegetable and tofu coconut curry with spinach and coriander green rice.

Dessert sounds equally delicious: Choose between an apple rhubarb tart with rosemary cream, and a very British-sounding Treacle Tart with clotted cream.

"This Is How We Fly is an immersive experience spread over two floors," reads the description of the pop-up on Air New Zealand's website. "Once checked in and on-board, passengers will be taken on a journey, a chance to experience Air New Zealand without ever leaving the ground."

The airline also commissioned a study on 1,000 UK adults to accompany the pop-up, which revealed that 25 percent considered airplane food to be worse than hospital food while over half of those surveyed dislike plane food in general. There were some possible solutions offered, too: Almost half reported that they'd enjoy airplane food if they knew it was made from fresher ingredients. A quarter said they'd enjoy being given the choice of a wider range of cuisine types.

“When you’re sitting on an airplane you want food with fresh ingredients and great texture that’s going to awaken your taste buds and really excite you," Gordon told The Sun. He's definitely right, and if you want to know where you can find food that does that outside of his pop-up check out this list of best airlines for food.