Anthony Bourdain: Imagine Donald Trump Trying to Handle Chopsticks with "His Tiny F*@king Little Fingers"

Food & Wine: Donald Trump, Anthony Bourdain

© Alex Wong/Getty Images; © CNN
By Food & Wine Editors Posted November 15, 2016

Bourdain slammed the then-presidential candidate for his culinary choices and immigration policies.

Anthony Bourdain has already said he'd never dine with Donald Trump—and in a recent roundtable at a culinary getaway held in Puerto Rico, we now know exactly what the author and Parts Unknown host finds objectionable about the president-elect's dining habits (possibly in addition to his politics).

"Donald Trump eats his steak well done," said Bourdain in a conversation that also included José Andrés, Eric Ripert, and Tim Love. "He likes fast food. He loves Big Macs, though probably a Quarter Pounder would be better for his tiny little fucking fingers."

Bourdain went on to slam Trump's anti-immigrant stance—during the campaign, Trump called Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals, and he has since pledged to deport as many as three million immigrants upon taking office—and pointed out his lack of familiarity with non-American cuisine.

"He's never been seen with chopsticks," Bourdain said, of the then-candidate. "He hates people who come from outside of the United States. Imagine him at a Chinese State Dinner trying to handle chopsticks."

"Well done steak," he added, as if in disbelief.

