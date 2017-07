Pizzafy App Lets You Put Pizza On Everything

A new app—one that it’s frankly shocking did not exist before—lets you stick pictures of slices of pizza all over your photos.

Pizzafy, the either incredibly useful or completely random app, depending on how much you love pizza, was invented by Alice Lu after she tried to send her friends a photo of herself being rained on by pizza, but couldn’t find anything in the Apple App Store that would let her quickly and easily create her masterpiece.

"I figured if there was technology that could turn you into an anime deer or swap your face with someone else's, surely there was an app that would allow you to insert photorealistic pizzas into photos," Lu told Forbes.