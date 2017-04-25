Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

This is the Pizza Dress You Wish You’d Had At Your Wedding

Food & Wine: pizza dress

© Olivia Mears / Avant-Geek
By Adam Campbell-Schmitt Posted April 25, 2017

Can you pull off wearing pepperoni?

There are lots of ways to show your love of pizza, from onesies to engagement rings to slices you can keep forever and ever. Heck, even Pizza Hut put out a line of pizza-inspired activewear. Now, for your formal affairs, there’s this one-of-a-kind gown fancy enough for even the posh-est of pizza parties.

The pizza dress was designed and brought to life by Olivia Mears, who makes and sells commissioned cosplay items and other creative couture looks via her Avant Geek site. We get the feeling any pizza-loving prom-goer or bride-to-be is going to reconsider that plain old frock they were eyeing once they see this.

brightcove-video:5303180184001

Topped with hand painted pepperoni, mushrooms, olives and green peppers, the billowy strapless dress features a sweetheart neckline and corseted back. The skirt also has a puffy hemline that looks just like a pizza crust. Of course the outfit looks super pizza-y while being worn upright, but while seated the entire bottom half spreads out into a perfect pizza circle. It’s the ultimate expression of form and function (assuming your function is “looking like a real pizza”).

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTHIl3Al2uQ/?taken-by=avantgeek

I created a dress that dreams are made of. If only I'd had this for my prom. ✨🍕✨ #pizzadress made & worn by me.

A post shared by Olivia Mears, the "Taco Belle" (@avantgeek) on

Pizza isn’t the only glamorous food you can rock on the runway. Mears is also the genius designer who brought the internet the “Taco Belle” dress, which emulates the iconic look from Beauty and the Beast with giant, ruffled tacos adorning it. That was not her first foray into taco togs, as she also created two looks from Taco Bell’s hot sauce packets and wrappers, including a fairy-inspired costume. She’s also constructed battle-ready “PB-Armor” from Pabst Blue Ribbon boxes.

Related

Mears made the dress for a contest put on by Domino’s Pizza (which included building a matching throne from delivery boxes). But might we suggest Little Caesars consider using this as the first item in their Haute-N-Ready line? Come on, you know that’s a good joke anyway you slice it.

Previous
Make Cappelletti Your Go-To Spring Aperitif with These 3 Cocktails
Next
This Pop-Up Restaurant Only Serves Airplane Food—But It's Really, Really Good
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.