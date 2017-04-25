This is the Pizza Dress You Wish You’d Had At Your Wedding

There are lots of ways to show your love of pizza, from onesies to engagement rings to slices you can keep forever and ever. Heck, even Pizza Hut put out a line of pizza-inspired activewear. Now, for your formal affairs, there’s this one-of-a-kind gown fancy enough for even the posh-est of pizza parties.

The pizza dress was designed and brought to life by Olivia Mears, who makes and sells commissioned cosplay items and other creative couture looks via her Avant Geek site. We get the feeling any pizza-loving prom-goer or bride-to-be is going to reconsider that plain old frock they were eyeing once they see this.

Topped with hand painted pepperoni, mushrooms, olives and green peppers, the billowy strapless dress features a sweetheart neckline and corseted back. The skirt also has a puffy hemline that looks just like a pizza crust. Of course the outfit looks super pizza-y while being worn upright, but while seated the entire bottom half spreads out into a perfect pizza circle. It’s the ultimate expression of form and function (assuming your function is “looking like a real pizza”).

Pizza isn’t the only glamorous food you can rock on the runway. Mears is also the genius designer who brought the internet the “Taco Belle” dress, which emulates the iconic look from Beauty and the Beast with giant, ruffled tacos adorning it. That was not her first foray into taco togs, as she also created two looks from Taco Bell’s hot sauce packets and wrappers, including a fairy-inspired costume. She’s also constructed battle-ready “PB-Armor” from Pabst Blue Ribbon boxes.

Mears made the dress for a contest put on by Domino’s Pizza (which included building a matching throne from delivery boxes). But might we suggest Little Caesars consider using this as the first item in their Haute-N-Ready line? Come on, you know that’s a good joke anyway you slice it.