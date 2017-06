This Pizza Bikini Is 100% Edible

Could this be the peak summer food mash-up? It’s called the Pizza-Kini and it’s exactly what it sounds like: A $10,000 bikini made out of pizza. Yes, you read that price correctly.

Courtesy of Michael Koh for Villa Italian Kitchen

The ingenious/abominable creation, depending on whom you ask, comes from New York’s Villa Italian Kitchen. In honor of National Bikini Day, the restaurant took their love of pizza to whole new levels, teaming up with a food stylist named Jessie Bearden on the bathing suit.

Bearden handcrafts each Pizza-Kini, which accounts for its hefty prize tag. The trimming on the edges of the suit, for instance, is made from hand braided pizza dough.