Pippa Middleton's Wedding Food (and Cake!) Revealed

Pippa Middleton, sister of Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, married her longtime beau James Matthews (brother of Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews) in Englefield yesterday. The bride wore a Giles Deacon gown, the bridal party included the super-adorable sibling duo Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and after exchanging vows in front of family and friends, guests celebrated in the evening at Englefield House, a 16th-century estate set on 14,000 acres in West Berkshire, where they dined on haggis, foie gras, langoustine and caviar and sipped whisky and Champagne.

Here's everything we know (so far) about the food Pippa Middleton and James Matthews served guests at their wedding.

There were two receptions: According to Hello magazine (the de facto authority on celebrity weddings in the U.K.), the newlyweds "celebrated their marriage with two receptions: a more traditional event in the early afternoon which included a sit-down meal and speeches, followed by an evening supper and party." Among the 350 guests: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Roger Federer and wife Mirka.

The canapes: Hello reports that, at the reception, "guests were treated to a lavish canapes of scallops and smoked salmon, while they sipped Champagne and listened to the speeches." In fact, there were 20,000 canapes on offer—twenty-thousand! The reception was catered by Blue Strawberry and Table Talk, who served up "fancy dishes," including "a muntjac carpaccio with a mushroom filling, fresh langoustine served on langoustine claws, and asparagus spears with hollandaise sauce," according to the Express.

The anonymous caviar supplier: While most of the ingredients used in the wedding catering were British in origin, the caviar was not. According to a report in the Mirror, "Guests were treated to 17 lbs. of beluga caviar worth £40,000 and donated by an anonymous Russian source."

The wheel of cheese: We're hearing rumors there was a giant wheel of Parmesan on site—#goals—along with plenty of Spanish ham. "Chefs were also said to be slicing and serving serrano ham to order from huge legs while a wheel of Parmesan cheese was apparently available for guests to shave off their own sprinkling," according to one report.

The Champagne: The Telegraph identifies the newlyweds' Champagne of choice—"Select guests, who had all attended the church service, drank magnums of Ruinart Blanc de Blanc Champagne as they relaxed after the ceremony." Later on, "guests quaffed 2010 Blanc de Noir Tillington by Sussex winery Nyetimber," according to the Mirror.

The cake: According to reports, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' custom wedding cake came from Domino Purchas, a cake designer based in London. "The wedding cake consisted of a four-tiered fruit cake coated in white icing," reports the Express, and unlike American tradition, which leaves cake cutting 'til the end of the evening, it "was cut during the early afternoon reception," before the dinner party.

The children's menu: The kids weren't left out of the food fun—though the caterers did take into account that the little tykes might not care too much for Champagne and foie gras. The Express reports: "The younger guests, Prince George and Princess Charlotte included, enjoyed a simpler menu including finger sandwiches and a mixture of raw vegetables."