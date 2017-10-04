Pillsbury's Annual Bake-Off Contest Is Back With Ree Drummond as a Judge

You've been baking your grandma's famous cinnamon rolls for years, pleasing bellies in your family and at the office. But Pillsbury wants you to bring your treasured recipes to a new audience: the judges of its 48th annual Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest, in which contestants will compete to earn the honor of having the most delicious family recipe—and the best inspiration behind them.

Oh. Another thing: you'll be judged by Ree Drummond, the Pioneer Woman herself. NBD.

Pillsbury is partnering with Food Network and Drummond for the contest, which is now open for entries. To compete, you'll need to submit both a favorite family recipe and share the story behind those cookies, brownies, croissants, chicken pot pies, or any other baked good. Of course, the recipe must use Pillsbury's refrigerated dough, and it should fall into one of the following categories: Cozy Breakfasts, Appetizers for Any Party, Dinners with Heart, and No-Fuss Desserts.

"Baking traditions have always been important in my family, and the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest, which is a baking tradition in itself, has shaped the way many people bake for their own families today," Drummond said in a statement. "Partnering with both Pillsbury and Food Network to celebrate the memories made by American home cooks every day in kitchens around the country will be heartwarming, fun, and totally delicious."

One lucky grand prize winner will snag a trip to New York—where he or she will appear on Food Network's The Kitchen and be photographed for a feature in its magazine—a kitchen makeover courtesy of GE Appliance, and $50,000 in cold hard cash. Additional winners in each category will also win a trip to New York, a spot on the show and in the magazine, a suite of GE Appliances, and $5,000 in cash. Did second place ever look so good?