Pie Face Is Going to Be Turned Into a TV Show

It looks like TV execs want a finger in the pie (literally) when it comes to Amazon's best-selling toy of 2016.

Deadline reports that Pie Face will be developed into an hourlong game show produced by unscripted company 44 Blue Productions and UK-based CPL Productions.

“With well over 10 million sold worldwide, Pie Face took the Internet by storm and quickly became a household name,” said Stephanie Drachkovitch, president and co-founder of 44 Blue Productions. “This project will take the ultimate party game and turn it into funny, fast-paced television game show experience for all generations.”

If you've never played Hasbro's Pie Face, the name essentially speaks for itself. Players load a dollop (or handful, if you're evil) of whipped cream onto the game's retractable arm. Players then take turns placing their heads in a cardboard cutout as they spin a spinner and land on a number that indicates how many times they must turn a handle. With each turn, the tension in the arm continues to build until it hits one unsuspecting person in the face. (Spin-off Pie Face Showdown pits two players against each other at the same time in a race to "pie" your opponent.)

While we're not entirely sure how the concept will translate to the small screen, the idea of seeing our favorite (and not-so-favorite) celebrities get pied in the face sounds fun. And if their reaction is anything like the video that went viral after the game's release, we're certainly in for a treat.

44 Blue’s other series includes A&E’s Wahlburgers and Nightwatch, E!’s Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry and Animal Planet's Pit Bulls and Parolees , which also doesn't give us any major hints. That being said, we wouldn't mind seeing Mark Wahlberg channel his spirit guides as he plays Pie Face against an adorable pit bull. Now that sounds like television ratings gold.