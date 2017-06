It's So Hot in Phoenix, a Local News Team Baked a Frozen Pizza in a Parking Lot

Arizona is so hot during the summer that there an actual tradition in the state’s newsrooms of experimenting with outdoor cooking. Yesterday, the Phoenix New Times took full advantage of said tradition in the state's current heat wave by baking a pizza.

Don’t misunderstand: The newspaper staff didn’t bake the pizza using an outdoor oven. They used the outdoors as an oven.

This feat was made possible by the fact that it was 113 degrees in Phoenix yesterday. Taking advantage of these dizzying temperatures, the team bought a Signature Select cheese pizza from Safeway (currently on sale, as they note), and at 1 p.m. in the afternoon, placed it on a piece of aluminum foil in an empty parking space, and let the magic happen.