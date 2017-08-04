Philadelphia Eagles Player Promises Free Beer to Fans if Team Wins Super Bowl

A player on the Philadelphia Eagles has made a bold promise to fans: If his team wins the Super Bowl this year, he’ll buy a beer for everyone in the city. “I have a lot to prove to this city. I think if we have a few big years and make the playoffs, if we win a Super Bowl, I’m giving out beer to everybody,” Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson told reporters.

Johnson does have plenty to prove to his team and their fans: Last season he was suspended for ten games after violating the league’s policy on using performance-enhancing drugs. His gesture was mostly symbolic, though; the Eagles have never won a Super Bowl (despite being the longest-running team in the league’s history) and according to Bleacher Report, the Eagles have 50:1 betting odds of winning the Super Bowl (unsurprisingly the Patriots are the top pick).

On the off chance that the Eagles do win, however, Johnson will have a hefty bar tab to contend with: ESPN calculated with Philadelphia’s total population of 1.5 million, 75% of which are adults of drinking age, he’d owe the city about $3 million dollars, at $3 per beer.

Philadelphia’s sports fans are known for their rowdy celebrations when one of their teams wins a championship, so maybe free beer isn’t exactly advisable: Back in 2008, when the Phillies won the World Series, celebrations turned destructive after fans began flipping cars and vandalizing buildings. 76 people were arrested.

Thankfully, Johnson seems to understand that his lofty promise to fans will probably never come to fruition; he goes onto explain that he’d be happy to just deliver a minor win to his city.

"I'm tired of not making the playoffs. If you make the playoffs, everybody's day around here is better, and life around Philly is just sweeter.”