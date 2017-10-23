P.F. Chang’s Is Offering a Free Sushi Roll to All Guests This Thursday

“Free sushi” is one of those offers that can send you through a whirlwind of emotions. Obviously, the first instinct is “Gimme, gimme, gimme!” Sushi is delicious and not cheap, so get while the getting’s good. With 24 years of business under its belt and over 300 locations, P.F. Chang’s is a reputable organization, so when the chain offers up free sushi, feel free to go running.

Thursday, October 26 will be P.F. Chang’s second, now-apparently-annual Free Sushi Day. The brand first launched the event last year and ended giving out over 98,000 California and Spicy Tuna Rolls at 212 locations. (Our deepest respect goes out to all the sushi chefs who worked that day!) For this year, each and every dine-in guests can once again get a single Spicy Tuna Roll or California Roll simply my mentioning the deal to their server. (You server will probably be anticipating it!)

The chain says the all-day event requires no other purchase and that though each guest only gets one roll, there’s no limit to how many guests can redeem a free roll per table, so go ahead and “invite your friends.” The only real restrictions appear to be that the deal doesn’t apply to to-go and catering orders, free sushi day cannot be combined with any other offers and, importantly, a number of locations are not participating, “including airport, Atlantic City, Puerto Rico and Hawaii restaurants, and new P.F. Chang’s restaurants that just opened this month.”

Of course, the only unanswered question is why is P.F. Chang’s giving away tens of thousands of free sushi rolls? Though the company didn’t directly address that question in its Free Sushi Day announcement, it’s still pretty clear. “New and long-time sushi fans are finding that P.F. Chang’s sushi rolls are excellent quality and suit their cravings for an umami sushi experience,” Dwayne Chambers, P.F. Chang’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “We invite folks to take advantage of Free Sushi Day to try something new, and enjoy a Spicy Tuna or California Roll on us.” Essentially, Free Sushi Day appears to be a reminder that, yes, P.F. Chang’s has sushi, and if you’re not convinced, heck, they’ll even give it to you for free!