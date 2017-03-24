Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Peeps Flavored Italian Ice Is a Thing

Food & Wine: peeps ritas water ice

© Rita’s Italian Ice
By Joey Skladany Posted March 24, 2017

They have invaded every food imaginable.

Long gone are the days when chocolate bunnies and Cadbury Creme eggs sufficed were the only Easter treats out there. Those with a holiday sweet tooth have become obsessed with (and quite demanding of) all things Peeps.

Related

In yet another iteration of your favorite springtime treat, Rita's Italian Ice will be rolling out a Peeps offering this Monday. And while the flavor may seem novel, the ice and custard joint has actually released the cavity-inducing concoction for the past few years.

The news comes on the heels of other Peeps-inspired creations and collaborations. Peeps Oreos hit grocery store shelves in late February (with the most unsurprising and disgusting of side effects), as well as the return of Peeps Milk in flavors like Easter Egg Nog and Strawberry Creme. We now also have fruit punch, cherry limeade and sour lemon-lime-flavored chicks, as well as a fancier line of chocolate-dipped and stuffed Peeps Delights.

While this all may seem a little excessive, Peeps' family-owned parent company, Just Born Inc., is simply giving the people what they want. And apparently, that's more sugar-dusted marshmallows in the shapes of adorable baby animals.

(For those interested in making marshmallows at home, check out our step-by-step guide. You can also infuse them with flavors of your choice.)

Previous
The French Laundry Is Using Tock to Streamline Its Reservation Process
Next
Start the Weekend With a Brilliant Scotch-and-Sherry Drink
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.