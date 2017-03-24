Peeps Flavored Italian Ice Is a Thing

Long gone are the days when chocolate bunnies and Cadbury Creme eggs sufficed were the only Easter treats out there. Those with a holiday sweet tooth have become obsessed with (and quite demanding of) all things Peeps.

In yet another iteration of your favorite springtime treat, Rita's Italian Ice will be rolling out a Peeps offering this Monday. And while the flavor may seem novel, the ice and custard joint has actually released the cavity-inducing concoction for the past few years.

The news comes on the heels of other Peeps-inspired creations and collaborations. Peeps Oreos hit grocery store shelves in late February (with the most unsurprising and disgusting of side effects), as well as the return of Peeps Milk in flavors like Easter Egg Nog and Strawberry Creme. We now also have fruit punch, cherry limeade and sour lemon-lime-flavored chicks, as well as a fancier line of chocolate-dipped and stuffed Peeps Delights.

While this all may seem a little excessive, Peeps' family-owned parent company, Just Born Inc., is simply giving the people what they want. And apparently, that's more sugar-dusted marshmallows in the shapes of adorable baby animals.

