Peeled Limes Freaked Out Twitter Over the Weekend

Some fruits we always peel: With its peel still on, a banana is little more than a fake telephone. For other fruits, peeling is pointless: Peeling blueberries is a serious waste of time. But though most of us have strong inclinations about which fruits should and shouldn’t be peeled, the reasons for these feelings might not be as clear-cut as you thought. You don’t eat the rind of a grapefruit, but you don’t always peel the fruit either. As it turns out, maybe there’s a lot about fruit peeling we don’t truly understand? Like have you ever peeled a lime?

On June 30, the Twitter user @Exploditorium posted a couple photos of peeled limes. Though the user later admitted that “I did not peel these” but instead they “are images I found off google,” whoever did the peeling was a moot point.

The idea of a peeled lime was so foreign to so many people that the post has since racked up over 20,000 retweets and nearly 60,000 likes. Twitter even dedicated one of its “Twitter Moments” to the discussion, saying, “You won't be able to unsee a lime peeled like an orange the next time you're making a margarita.”