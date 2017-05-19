Peek Inside Sketch London's Stunning Mayfair Flower Show Installation

Ever since it opened in 2002, London hotspot Sketch has been one of the world's most photogenic restaurants. Fifteen years later, it's still going strong—and over the past few days, Sketch has upped its Instagram-worthiness a million-fold, with the launch of its Mayfair Flower Show installation.
Running this week through May 29, "Sketch's second flower show for Mayfair is set to fragment its grounds into allotments," the restaurant's website explains. "Five canvases on which the exhibitors will install their gardens, exploring their personal relationship with 9 Conduit Street whilst showcasing their craft and passion for the British flora."
Take a look at these photos of Sketch, both with and without floral installations—pretty stellar both ways, we think.
The Facade:
Chapter Two... The Land of Nod by @carlyrogersflowers - Located to the east of Eden, its opposite. Vertical vegetation has taken over No. 9... #sketchinbloom #MayfairFlowerShow #sketchlondon With love and support from @champagnepommeryuk @diptyque @piersatkinson @tala photography @robwhitrow_photographer
The Gallery:
Chapter Four… Travel the trail to The May Fair by @jamjar_flowers … Through the floral tunnel, head to the market… Fortunes anyone? #sketchinbloom #MayfairFlowerShow #sketchlondon With love and support from @champagnepommeryuk @diptyque @piersatkinson @tala
The Glade:
Chapter One... An Expedition to the English Garden by @rebelrebele8 and @tala... A museum of curiosities, a floral planetarium... all is not what it seems with this "English" garden... Or is it? #sketchinbloom #MayfairFlowerShow #lectureroomandlibrary With love and support from @champagnepommeryuk @diptyque @piersatkinson @tala
The Stairs that lead to the toilets:
Take a sneak peek... We say no more... Coming soon... #sketchinbloom#MayfairFlowerShow Love and support from @champagnepommeryuk @diptyque @piersatkinson @tala
Pod toilets:
@sketchlondon - even the bathrooms are OTT and amazing
