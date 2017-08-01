Peanut Butter Helps Inmates Escape Prison

12 inmates at a prison in Alabama staged an unlikely jail break using peanut butter over the weekend.

According to a report from CNN, the inmates, 11 of whom have been captured, took advantage of a new guard working at the prison. The plan depended on the newest employee being unfamiliar with the prison layout. They used peanut butter to obscure the door numbers to a cell and an exit leading outside. Then, when the inmates asked the guard to open one of their cell doors, they actually gave him the number of the exit. “And unknowingly to him, he hit that lock and out the door they went," Sheriff James Underwood told CNN.

The scheme worked, much to the chagrin of Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood, who told reporters that “these people are crazy like a fox”—and just as mischievous as one, too, apparently.

Once their escape plan which, yes, hinged entirely on the ability of peanut butter to stick to their cells walls actually worked, the inmates flung blankets over the wire fences to avoid being cut as they jumped over them; some fled on foot, others hopped into a car.

The peanut butter scheme lead to short-lived liberation for the criminals—11 of them were caught by the sheriff’s department within eight hours of escaping. One of them, 24-year-old Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, is still on the run.

To his credit, the sheriff took full responsibility for the jail employees falling for such a seemingly simple con, although he did maintain that the jail needs an upgrade, including more cameras and a better monitoring system—one that can’t be undone by peanut butter.

“This one time we slipped up,” said Underwood. “I’m not going to make excuses. It was a human error that caused this to happen.”