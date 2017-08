Peanut Butter Helps Inmates Escape Prison

12 inmates at a prison in Alabama staged an unlikely jail break using peanut butter over the weekend.

According to a report from CNN, the inmates, 11 of whom have been captured, took advantage of a new guard working at the prison. The plan depended on the newest employee being unfamiliar with the prison layout. They used peanut butter to obscure the door numbers to a cell and an exit leading outside. Then, when the inmates asked the guard to open one of their cell doors, they actually gave him the number of the exit. “And unknowingly to him, he hit that lock and out the door they went," Sheriff James Underwood told CNN.

The scheme worked, much to the chagrin of Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood, who told reporters that “these people are crazy like a fox”—and just as mischievous as one, too, apparently.