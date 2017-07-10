A Pastry Chef Matches His Shoes to His Treats

Love shoes? Love pastry? We’ve got just the Instagram account.

Tal Spiegel has a habit of matching his pastries to his shoes. The 34-year-old Israel native is a pastry chef in his own right, but the pastries he shows off in his matchy-matchy Instagram posts are usually bought from this or that Parisian pâtisserie. In his captions, he combines the world of fashion and the world of pastry seamlessly.

“I just love peanuts!” he writes in the caption accompanying one shot that shows off a caramel-colored pair of loafers jutting out from underneath a caramel confection. “Specially when they come combined in a dessert, just like this cake from @boulangerieutopie made with a brownie base, dark chocolate mousse, peanuts pieces and salted butter caramel. Shoes by @arama_shoes.”

We’re pretty sure both Boulangerie Utopie and Arama Shoes are happy with the side-by-side product placement.

In another photo, matcha green rules the shot: “...This dessert is made with cheese mousse with yuzu and caramelized almonds, strawberry yuzu compote, crunchy meringue, almond sesame dacquoise and matcha ganache...Shoes by @georgegeorgesbottierparis.”

With nearly 120k followers at the time of this article’s posting, it’s clear that his love for both fashion and food is shared by many. In fact, Spiegel has just released an entire book based on his account. It’s called Pâtisseries de Paris, and it includes a bunch of his gorgeous imagery alongside a guide to Paris’s most ‘gram-worthy pastry shops.

“As a graphic designer, I’ve always liked bright colours, as you can tell,” the pastry connoisseur told The Guardian recently. “I was out one day and took a picture and noticed the pastry was the same colour as my shoes. At the start I only had about 500 followers. They liked it, though it wasn’t a big thing. I didn’t take a picture every day at first, but then it built, and after two or three months it started to take off.”

Now, Spiegel—who earned his pastry diploma from the famous Ferrandi School of Culinary Arts and later worked in some of Paris’ finest pastry shops—works with local shoe designers and pastry shops alike to help them find new audiences and highlight their latest, greatest dessert creations.

As for why he thinks the account’s proven so successful, apart from the eye candy factor? "I think it’s down to the unexpected connection I make between fashion and food,” he commented. “It gives people a new perspective on fashion and food, and explores the textures and colours, the unexpected points of connection between the desserts and the shoes.”