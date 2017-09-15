Barilla Pasta Jewelry Is an Elegant Gift for the Noodle Lover in Your Life

Wearing your food is usually a bad thing. (After all, it typically means that marinara sauce missed your mouth and landed on your new white shirt instead.) But one new line of accessories is looking to change that with a line of pasta-inspired jewelry—in partnership with Barilla, of course—you might actually want to wear.

Delicacies Jewelry has long been crafting jewelry that celebrates food. Think: a gold artichoke pendant necklace. A leather-banded bracelet accented with basil or a pig. A corn charm, where the kernels are made from pave diamonds. A silver avocado.

Its website describes the jewelry as "ingredients as pretty, wearable tokens that bring us home, in an instant, wherever we need to be. Delicacies is about finding your center, with food as your guide." Indeed, the website is complete with what it calls "spirit food" descriptions, which help pair you with the perfect piece of produce or meat jewelry based on your personality.

Now, Delicacies Jewelry has teamed up with Barilla to release a new line dubbed "al dente," several necklaces with charms that range from bucatini to orecchiette.

Courtesy of Delicacies Jewelry

"From Sunday dinners with family to a romantic, candlelight date with that special someone, pasta is always there," the brand said in a statement announcing the new line of necklaces. "Sure, you can eat it, but why not wear it? If you're looking for a way to celebrate your pasta love without the extra calories, we've got your back."

According to the release, the new line will be available in both 14-carat gold and sterling silver varieties, but right now, you can only snag the silver styles online.

Each necklace costs between $85 to $100, and like its other jewelry pieces, you can pick the style that appeals to you or choose you "spirit pasta." So, for example, you might be a farfalle wearer if you're creative, happy, and passionate, or you might want to wear a penne rigate if you need to focus, according to the site.

In a casual Internet search, most pasta jewelry comes from kids' projects. But a few pasta-inspired pieces can be found on Etsy, from a necklace made to look like a plate of spaghetti to bowls of macaroni-and-cheese earrings. Who knew wearing your pasta was a thing?