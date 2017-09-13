Florida Panthers & JetBlue Donate Free Food Truck Meals to Hurricane Irma Victims

Today, Floridians are getting a break from peanut butter and jelly sandwiches—and all the other natural-disaster safe foods they've been stocking since before Hurricane Irma hit—with free gourmet food options rolling right up to the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

Together, JetBlue Airways and NHL team the Florida Panthers are bringing more than a dozen food trucks to the BB&T Center, the team's home hockey arena, which is also housing hurricane volunteers, according to the Miami Herald. Each meal and drink will be offered free of cost.

Some of the food trucks that will park outside the arena today include King of Racks, Cheezilla, 90 Miles to Go, Conch Shack, Gallos Pintos, and Worldwide Bistro. Specifically, you will be able to spot the trucks near the main arena entrance across from the Sawgrass Mills Mall off Northwest 36th Avenue, dubbed Panther Parkway, the newspaper reports.

Victims and volunteers will be able to order meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.

Earlier this week, cruise goers aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line ships the Escape and the Norwegian Sky were treated to free and unlimited food and drinks as they waited out the storm. And after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, several chefs—José Andrés, John Besh, and many more—went to Houston to personally help with relief efforts (by cooking, of course.) And many restaurants and food and beverage businesses also joined the effort with donations of their own.

Want to lend your own hand to help? You, too, can cook for Hurricane Harvey victims. As late as last week, the World Central Kitchen was looking for volunteers with professional cooking experience to come to Houston to help them prepare meals for evacuees and aid workers. Anyone with experience can sign up here.

You can find a list of ways to donate to hurricane victims here.