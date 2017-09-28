Florida Vacation Destination Update: Panama City Beach, Miami, Orlando and More

With the devastation of Hurricane Irma far from repaired, those planning Florida vacations may be reconsidering their destinations. But that's not the case for Panama City Beach, whose beaches were lucky enough to stay untouched.

"We avoided getting beach erosion we might get from even a smaller storm," says Jayna Leach, VP of Marketing for Panama City Beach. "We haven't seen any cancellations in our reservations." The city pushed out social media updates and livestreams before, during, and after the storm, keeping travelers updated on how things were going in real time. After years as a spring break destination, the region is shifting to accommodate different crowds, including families—with a new, annual craft beer and wine festival Unwined, a new coastal shopping trail that connects the old, eclectic shops around the city, and a dog friendly beach.

And if you're still worried about the increasing frequency of extreme weather affecting your vacation, Leach says not to worry: Panama City Beach and other regional vacation destinations are pros—they coordinate extensively with county emergency operations systems to keep you updated on exactly what you need to know. Should things get bad enough that you'd need to take further steps, you'll be notified long in advance with plenty of time to prepare, since plans are already in place.

Heading elsewhere in Florida and looking for updates?