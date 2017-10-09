This Giant Paint-By-Numbers Sandwich Mural Set a Guinness World Record

Schlotzsky's, a deli chain headquartered in Austin, Texas, specializes in sandwiches, and so it makes sense that it would want to celebrate this hallowed lunch food—its form hotly debated (do the hot dog and the bagel count?), and loved in almost all its incarnations (except maybe this one). To prove just how much the company loves sandwiches, the deli didn't invent a new kind of sandwich or revamp its recipe. Schlotzsky's had much higher ambitions. So it recruited the “Mayor of Austin Graffiti Art,” Sloke One, to create a paint-by-numbers mural of a giant sandwich—which just won a Guinness World Records title.

The mural depicts Schlotzsky's signature sandwich, The Original—lean smoked ham, Genoa, and cotto salamis, melted cheddar, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheeses on a toasted sourdough bun—which they started serving in 1971, according to a statement from the company. Austin residents and sandwich lovers alike came out to Schlotzsky's in Austin, where they enjoyed live music and rides on the chain’s own double-decker bus, to contribute to the paint-by-numbers mural on October 6, but only officially received the title today.

Schlotzsky's hoped to see 2,604 people come out to help paint the mural—in the end, 2,643 turned up to paint individual sections, which earned the Guinness World Records paint-by-number title. In total, the chain served 3,000 free sandwiches to participants and their friends and used 22 gallons of paint to complete the colorful mural, which depicts the meat-packed sandwich against a yellow Austin sunset.

“Our Austin heritage is what the Schlotzsky's brand was built on, and we couldn't be more proud to work alongside the local community to bring home a Guinness World Records title," Kelly Roddy, president of Schlotzsky's, wrote in a statement.

This is one of more creative ways to show that you love sandwiches—usually, most people just eat one (every day, for lunch and breakfast) to show how much this meal means to them.