The Owner of The First Cat Café Is Running a Cat Camp Now

Christina Ha is a woman of many talents. Since 2010, as co-founder and head pastry chef at NYC’s Macaron Parlour, she has offered up delicious, authentic takes on the French treat while also expanding the upmarket confections into edgier flavors like Cheetos and Rosemary & Olive Oil. But in 2014, despite holding down multiple Macaron Parlour locations, she embarked on a new venture: Meow Parlour – New York’s first (and most highly publicized) cat café. Now, despite the continued success of those two enterprises, Ha is taking a step further out of the foodie world and into the cat world with Cat Camp – billed as New York City’s “first feline-focused conference and adoption extravaganza.”

Cat Camp is set to be held this coming weekend – March 11 and 12 – at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Manhattan. According to the event’s website, “The symposium will bring cat lovers together under one roof to celebrate all things cats and to discuss some of the most important and challenging problems facing cats today. Exhibitors will hail from around the country and there will be several adoption events and fairs taking place throughout the weekend.”

Each day is also packed with presentations, as well as some more casual events in the lounge. And needless to say, plenty of cat celebrities will be on-hand including internet-famous rescue Lil Bub (cat) and TV’s Jackson Galaxy (human), host of My Cat from Hell – a show which, if you’re not familiar with it, you probably stopped reading an article about a cat conference long ago. However, be forewarned that some of these celebrity sightings require VIP tickets – and as of writing, two of Galaxy’s events are already sold out. But, basic adult passes can be snagged for as little as $20. (VIP tickets go as high as $150.) And obviously if you love cats, you’re supporting an event intended to help our feline friends which should temper any concerns with the pricing.

The first presentation at 11:30am on Saturday is a Cat Camp nod to the food world. Adam Myatt of California cat café Cat Town Oakland and Ha will discuss the ins and outs of operating a cat and coffee shop. So beat that Jackson Galaxy, if that’s even your real name.