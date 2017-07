Outback Steakhouse Denies Illuminati Ties

Over the weekend, a single tweet exploded into rumors that one very unexpected restaurant is controlling Americans through a mysterious organization known as the Illuminati: Outback Steakhouse.

You’ll have heard of the Illuminati through the extensive conspiracy theories that Beyonce and Jay-Z are members of the organization, a secret society founded in 1776 in Bavaria. These days the Illuminati claims—and there is absolutely zero evidence that such an organization even exists, despite their very official looking website—to be a group of world leaders, celebrities, and artists, that have come together to “further the prosperity of the human species.”

Yeah, sounds pretty far-fetched. Even more unlikely? That the Australian-ish steak chain is part of a grand conspiracy perpetrated by the as-yet-unverified group to control the world (wouldn't they go with Olive Garden? People love Olive Garden). But once the Internet grabs a hold of a notion, even one as outlandish as this, it’s hard to get it to let go.