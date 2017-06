Oscar Mayer Hits the Road (and Takes Flight) With Two New Wiener Vehicles

If you’ve never had the thrill of seeing the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in person, there are about to be a few brand new ways you could be graced by the presence of the brand’s hot dog-shaped vehicles. As of today, the company’s famous car is getting a pair of new additions to the Wiener Fleet with the unveiling of the WienerCycle and the, yes, a flying WienerDrone.

The Wienermobile first hit the road with its iconic hot dog form in 1936, the design of Oscar Mayer’s nephew Carl Mayer. Since then, multiple incarnations of the oblong vehicle have been built and upgraded atop custom chassis and streamlined with new designs to roll with the changing times. Spotting the Wienermobile was (and is) a thrill, partly because the red and yellow wagon was one of the few places to get the coveted Oscar Mayer Wiener Whistle.

The WienerCycle, destined for urban delivery, is a moped and sidecar combo (sorry, no French fries or soft drink included). The bike has an 8.5 horsepower engine and the sidecar, an homage to the OG Wienermobile, keeps 8 hot dogs warm and ready for enjoyment.