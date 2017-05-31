Oreo O's Cereal Is Coming Back to Stores And Our 12-Year-Old Selves Are Thrilled

We've been waiting for this day for 10 years. And now, it's here.

Oreo O's, the cereal that made all our dreams come true as children, is back on grocery store shelves. It's been noticeably missing from those very same shelves since 2007, but there's one place from which it never could depart: our hearts.

If you've never had Oreo O's, we'll do our best to explain why this is such an exciting day. Imagine, if you can, a fairyland utopia where you'd wake up and your parents would immediately hand you a box of Oreo cookies and a glass of milk. The stuff of dreams, right? Well, believe it or not, a similar scenario used to be a reality for so many of us. Because Oreo O's are cereal. But they're also miniature, circle-shaped cookies reminiscent of Oreos.

The cookie cereal, which was originally launched all the way back in 1998, delighted us for years, particularly because it was so sugary. Since the cereal version of the ubiquitous cookie didn't contain a cream filling, all the sweetness of the beloved Oreo "stuf" was infused into the actual cookie part. Er...into the cookie cereal part, that is.

Come June 2017, the cereal will finally make its highly-anticipated return to stores across the country—and, according to a statement from the brand, we don't have to worry that the recipe's been tinkered with too much.

"Fans of the iconic OREO O’scereal will find the product has stayed true to its roots, with OREOcookie bits and a crème coating," reads the delightful release, which arrived in an email yesterday evening. "Combined to make the chocolatey, crunchy O’s that can be enjoyed in a bowl with milk, or straight out of the box any time of day!"

Any time of day, indeed.

If this is any indication of the sort of summer we're in for, June can't come soon enough.