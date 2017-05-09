America’s Favorite Brunch Spots According to OpenTable

Apparently Mother’s Day is the busiest brunch day of the year, and if you’ve been out to, really any, restaurant lately you know that the mid-morning meal has become a serious contest to out-comfort-food the competition. But who brunches the best? Here are 100 worthy contenders around the country.

Online reservation site OpenTable has released its list of the 100 Best Brunch Spots in America for 2017, a list that is culled from 10 million reviews of 24,000 restaurants the site’s users submitted between March 2016 and February 2017. The results are tallied using a few factors, according to OpenTable. “All restaurants with a minimum ‘overall' score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which 'great for brunch' was selected as a special feature.”

There was no particular ranking of these 100 eateries, but we’ve broken them down state by state to make it easy to see if your favorite local haunt made the list. And if it didn't, since OpenTable is user review-based, you only have yourself to blame (sorry, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Washington D.C., West Virginia and Wyoming). Check out the list below, and the next time you’re out with your crew, consider entering the #MomSquadBrunch giveaway to win an epic meal courtesy of OpenTable.

Alabama

SpringHouse - Alexander City

Alaska

The Pump House - Fairbanks

Arizona

Canyon Cafe at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort - Tucson

Arkansas

Eleven at Crystal Bridges - Bentonville

California

Courtesy of Crown Room at The Del

Beachcomber Cafe - Crystal Cove - Newport Coast

Cafe Pacific – Palos Verdes

El Techo - San Francisco

Grand Cafe at Omni Los Angeles - Los Angeles

Home Restaurant - Silver Lake - Los Angeles

Hotel Del - Crown Room - San Diego

Post & Beam - Los Angeles

The Veranda Restaurant - Fallbrook

The Westgate Hotel - Sunday Brunch & Le Fontainebleau Room - San Diego

Colorado

Ellyngton's at the Brown Palace - Denver

Garden Terrace at The Inverness Hotel - Englewood

Lake Terrace - The Broadmoor - Colorado Springs

Delaware

Michele's - Dover

Florida

Courtesy of The Circle at The Breakers

Biltmore Brunch - Coral Gables

Circle Brunch - The Breakers - Palm Beach

The Greenhouse Bistro & Market - Homosassa

Oxford Exchange - Tampa

Palace Bar - Miami Beach

Sundy House - Delray Beach

Georgia

Chicken and the Egg - Marietta

Grand Dining Room at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel - Jekyll Island

The Magnolia Thomas Restaurant - Woodstock

Illinois

Lucille at Drury Lane - Oak Brook

Kentucky

J Graham's Cafe - Louisville

Louisiana

Brennan's - New Orleans

The Lakehouse - Mandeville - Mandeville

Red Gravy - New Orleans

Maine

The Frog and Turtle - Westbrook

Maryland

The Comus Inn at Sugarloaf Mountain - Dickerson

Gertrude's - Baltimore - Baltimore

Iron Rooster - Annapolis

Regi's American Bistro - Baltimore

Michigan

Bravo! Restaurant and Cafe - Kalamazoo

River Crab - St. Clair - St. Clair

Minnesota

ACQUA - Forest Lake

Lake Elmo Inn - Lake Elmo

M ST. Cafe - Saint Paul

Missouri

Café Sebastienne - Kansas City

V's Italiano Ristorante - Independence

Montana

The Fieldhouse - Billings

Lilac - Billings

Nevada

Sterling Brunch Buffet - Bally's Las Vegas - Las Vegas

New Hampshire

Courtesy of The Restaurant at Burdicks

The Restaurant at Burdicks - Walpole

New Jersey

Seaview's Main Dining Room - Galloway

New Mexico

Farm & Table - Albuquerque

New York

Courtesy of The Rainbow Room

Boulevard Bistro - New York City

Cooperage Inn Restaurant - Baiting Hollow (Calverton)

The Rainbow Room - New York City

The Roycroft Inn - East Aurora

North Carolina

The Bistro at Childress Vineyards - Lexington

Blue Ridge - Asheville

Cafe Monte - Charlotte

Deerpark Restaurant-Biltmore Estate - Asheville

Nasher Cafe - Durham

Provence - Carrboro - Carrboro

Ohio

Dante Next Door - Cleveland

Grand Finale Restaurant - Cincinnati

Market Street Grille - Harrison

Taste of Belgium - Clifton - Cincinnati

Oklahoma

Museum Cafe - Oklahoma City

Oregon

West Cafe - Portland

Pennsylvania

187 Rue Principale - Emmaus

​​​​​​​Aksum - Philadelphia

The Hunt Room at the Desmond Hotel - Malvern

Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm - Holicong

Terrain Garden Cafe - Glen Mills

Rhode Island

Seasons At The Ocean House - Westerly

South Carolina

The Palmetto Cafe - Charleston

Tennessee

Harding House - Nashville

The Old School Farm To Table - Nashville

Texas

Courtesy of Galvez Bar & Grill

Café 43 - Dallas

Cafe Benedicte - Houston

Cafe Modern - Fort Worth

Camp Verde General Store and Restaurant - Camp Verde

​​​​​​​Chez Zee - Austin

​​​​​​​Galvez Bar & Grill - Galveston

Porch Cafe - Galveston

​​​​​​​Restaurant506 at The Sanford House - Arlington

Utah

Oasis Cafe - Salt Lake City - Salt Lake City

Virginia

Chateau Morrisette - Floyd

Claire's at the Depot - Warrenton

Freddie's Beach Bar & Restaurant - Arlington

​​​​​​​LuLu's - Richmond

Old Mill Room at The Boar's Head - Charlottesville

The Regency Room - The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center - Roanoke

Region's 117 - Lake Frederick

Restaurant Pomme - Gordonsville

​​​​​​​TJ's at The Jefferson Hotel - Richmond

Washington

The Davenport Signature Buffet - Spokane

The Dining Room at Salish Lodge & Spa - Snoqualmie

Italia Trattoria - Spokane

Queen Mary Tea Room - Seattle

Salty's on Alki Beach - Seattle

Wisconsin

Baker House - Lake Geneva

Golden Mast - Okauchee

​​​​​​​Timmer's Resort - West Bend