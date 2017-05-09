Search form
America’s Favorite Brunch Spots According to OpenTable

Food & Wine: home restaurant silver lake

Courtesy of Home Restaurant
By Adam Campbell-Schmitt Posted May 09, 2017

Did your favorite Sunday hangout make the list?

Apparently Mother’s Day is the busiest brunch day of the year, and if you’ve been out to, really any, restaurant lately you know that the mid-morning meal has become a serious contest to out-comfort-food the competition. But who brunches the best? Here are 100 worthy contenders around the country.

Online reservation site OpenTable has released its list of the 100 Best Brunch Spots in America for 2017, a list that is culled from 10 million reviews of 24,000 restaurants the site’s users submitted between March 2016 and February 2017. The results are tallied using a few factors, according to OpenTable. “All restaurants with a minimum ‘overall' score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which 'great for brunch' was selected as a special feature.”

There was no particular ranking of these 100 eateries, but we’ve broken them down state by state to make it easy to see if your favorite local haunt made the list. And if it didn't, since OpenTable is user review-based, you only have yourself to blame (sorry, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Washington D.C., West Virginia and Wyoming). Check out the list below, and the next time you’re out with your crew, consider entering the #MomSquadBrunch giveaway to win an epic meal courtesy of OpenTable.

Alabama

SpringHouse - Alexander City

Alaska

The Pump House - Fairbanks

Arizona

Canyon Cafe at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort - Tucson

Arkansas

Eleven at Crystal Bridges - Bentonville

California

Food & Wine: opentable best brunch hotel del

Courtesy of Crown Room at The Del

Beachcomber Cafe - Crystal Cove - Newport Coast
Cafe Pacific – Palos Verdes
El Techo - San Francisco
Grand Cafe at Omni Los Angeles - Los Angeles
Home Restaurant - Silver Lake - Los Angeles
Hotel Del - Crown Room - San Diego
Post & Beam - Los Angeles
The Veranda Restaurant - Fallbrook
The Westgate Hotel - Sunday Brunch & Le Fontainebleau Room - San Diego

Colorado

Ellyngton's at the Brown Palace - Denver
Garden Terrace at The Inverness Hotel - Englewood
Lake Terrace - The Broadmoor - Colorado Springs

Delaware

Michele's - Dover

Florida

Food & Wine: brunch and the breakers

Courtesy of The Circle at The Breakers

Biltmore Brunch - Coral Gables
Circle Brunch - The Breakers - Palm Beach
The Greenhouse Bistro & Market - Homosassa
Oxford Exchange - Tampa
Palace Bar - Miami Beach
Sundy House - Delray Beach

Georgia

Chicken and the Egg - Marietta
Grand Dining Room at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel - Jekyll Island
The Magnolia Thomas Restaurant - Woodstock

Illinois

Lucille at Drury Lane - Oak Brook

Kentucky

J Graham's Cafe - Louisville

Louisiana

Brennan's - New Orleans
The Lakehouse - Mandeville - Mandeville
Red Gravy - New Orleans

Maine

The Frog and Turtle - Westbrook

Maryland

The Comus Inn at Sugarloaf Mountain - Dickerson
Gertrude's - Baltimore - Baltimore
Iron Rooster - Annapolis
Regi's American Bistro - Baltimore

Michigan

Bravo! Restaurant and Cafe - Kalamazoo
River Crab - St. Clair - St. Clair

Minnesota

ACQUA - Forest Lake
Lake Elmo Inn - Lake Elmo
M ST. Cafe - Saint Paul

Missouri

Café Sebastienne - Kansas City
V's Italiano Ristorante - Independence

Montana

The Fieldhouse - Billings
Lilac - Billings

Nevada

Sterling Brunch Buffet - Bally's Las Vegas - Las Vegas

New Hampshire

Food & Wine: bloody mary at burdicks

Courtesy of The Restaurant at Burdicks

The Restaurant at Burdicks - Walpole

New Jersey

Seaview's Main Dining Room - Galloway

New Mexico

Farm & Table - Albuquerque

New York

Food & Wine: the rainbow room

Courtesy of The Rainbow Room

Boulevard Bistro - New York City
Cooperage Inn Restaurant - Baiting Hollow (Calverton)
The Rainbow Room - New York City
The Roycroft Inn - East Aurora

North Carolina

The Bistro at Childress Vineyards - Lexington
Blue Ridge - Asheville
Cafe Monte - Charlotte
Deerpark Restaurant-Biltmore Estate - Asheville
Nasher Cafe - Durham
Provence - Carrboro - Carrboro

Ohio

Dante Next Door - Cleveland
Grand Finale Restaurant - Cincinnati
Market Street Grille - Harrison
Taste of Belgium - Clifton - Cincinnati

Oklahoma

Museum Cafe - Oklahoma City

Oregon

West Cafe - Portland

Pennsylvania

187 Rue Principale - Emmaus
​​​​​​​Aksum - Philadelphia
The Hunt Room at the Desmond Hotel - Malvern
Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm - Holicong
Terrain Garden Cafe - Glen Mills

Rhode Island

Seasons At The Ocean House - Westerly

South Carolina

The Palmetto Cafe - Charleston

Tennessee

Harding House - Nashville
The Old School Farm To Table - Nashville

Texas

Food & Wine: best brunch spots 2017

Courtesy of Galvez Bar & Grill

Café 43 - Dallas
Cafe Benedicte - Houston
Cafe Modern - Fort Worth
Camp Verde General Store and Restaurant - Camp Verde
​​​​​​​Chez Zee - Austin
​​​​​​​Galvez Bar & Grill - Galveston
Porch Cafe - Galveston
​​​​​​​Restaurant506 at The Sanford House - Arlington

Utah

Oasis Cafe - Salt Lake City - Salt Lake City

Virginia

Chateau Morrisette - Floyd
Claire's at the Depot - Warrenton
Freddie's Beach Bar & Restaurant - Arlington
​​​​​​​LuLu's - Richmond
Old Mill Room at The Boar's Head - Charlottesville
The Regency Room - The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center - Roanoke
Region's 117 - Lake Frederick
Restaurant Pomme - Gordonsville
​​​​​​​TJ's at The Jefferson Hotel - Richmond

Washington

The Davenport Signature Buffet - Spokane
The Dining Room at Salish Lodge & Spa - Snoqualmie
Italia Trattoria - Spokane
Queen Mary Tea Room - Seattle
Salty's on Alki Beach - Seattle

Wisconsin

Baker House - Lake Geneva
Golden Mast - Okauchee
​​​​​​​Timmer's Resort - West Bend

