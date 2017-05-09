America’s Favorite Brunch Spots According to OpenTable

- The Most Popular Brunch in Each State, According to Pinterest
Did your favorite Sunday hangout make the list?
Apparently Mother’s Day is the busiest brunch day of the year, and if you’ve been out to, really any, restaurant lately you know that the mid-morning meal has become a serious contest to out-comfort-food the competition. But who brunches the best? Here are 100 worthy contenders around the country.
Online reservation site OpenTable has released its list of the 100 Best Brunch Spots in America for 2017, a list that is culled from 10 million reviews of 24,000 restaurants the site’s users submitted between March 2016 and February 2017. The results are tallied using a few factors, according to OpenTable. “All restaurants with a minimum ‘overall' score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which 'great for brunch' was selected as a special feature.”
There was no particular ranking of these 100 eateries, but we’ve broken them down state by state to make it easy to see if your favorite local haunt made the list. And if it didn't, since OpenTable is user review-based, you only have yourself to blame (sorry, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Washington D.C., West Virginia and Wyoming). Check out the list below, and the next time you’re out with your crew, consider entering the #MomSquadBrunch giveaway to win an epic meal courtesy of OpenTable.
Alabama
SpringHouse - Alexander City
Alaska
The Pump House - Fairbanks
Arizona
Canyon Cafe at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort - Tucson
Arkansas
Eleven at Crystal Bridges - Bentonville
California
Beachcomber Cafe - Crystal Cove - Newport Coast
Cafe Pacific – Palos Verdes
El Techo - San Francisco
Grand Cafe at Omni Los Angeles - Los Angeles
Home Restaurant - Silver Lake - Los Angeles
Hotel Del - Crown Room - San Diego
Post & Beam - Los Angeles
The Veranda Restaurant - Fallbrook
The Westgate Hotel - Sunday Brunch & Le Fontainebleau Room - San Diego
Colorado
Ellyngton's at the Brown Palace - Denver
Garden Terrace at The Inverness Hotel - Englewood
Lake Terrace - The Broadmoor - Colorado Springs
Delaware
Michele's - Dover
Florida
Biltmore Brunch - Coral Gables
Circle Brunch - The Breakers - Palm Beach
The Greenhouse Bistro & Market - Homosassa
Oxford Exchange - Tampa
Palace Bar - Miami Beach
Sundy House - Delray Beach
Georgia
Chicken and the Egg - Marietta
Grand Dining Room at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel - Jekyll Island
The Magnolia Thomas Restaurant - Woodstock
Illinois
Lucille at Drury Lane - Oak Brook
Kentucky
J Graham's Cafe - Louisville
Louisiana
Brennan's - New Orleans
The Lakehouse - Mandeville - Mandeville
Red Gravy - New Orleans
Maine
The Frog and Turtle - Westbrook
Maryland
The Comus Inn at Sugarloaf Mountain - Dickerson
Gertrude's - Baltimore - Baltimore
Iron Rooster - Annapolis
Regi's American Bistro - Baltimore
Michigan
Bravo! Restaurant and Cafe - Kalamazoo
River Crab - St. Clair - St. Clair
Minnesota
ACQUA - Forest Lake
Lake Elmo Inn - Lake Elmo
M ST. Cafe - Saint Paul
Missouri
Café Sebastienne - Kansas City
V's Italiano Ristorante - Independence
Montana
The Fieldhouse - Billings
Lilac - Billings
Nevada
Sterling Brunch Buffet - Bally's Las Vegas - Las Vegas
New Hampshire
The Restaurant at Burdicks - Walpole
New Jersey
Seaview's Main Dining Room - Galloway
New Mexico
Farm & Table - Albuquerque
New York
Boulevard Bistro - New York City
Cooperage Inn Restaurant - Baiting Hollow (Calverton)
The Rainbow Room - New York City
The Roycroft Inn - East Aurora
North Carolina
The Bistro at Childress Vineyards - Lexington
Blue Ridge - Asheville
Cafe Monte - Charlotte
Deerpark Restaurant-Biltmore Estate - Asheville
Nasher Cafe - Durham
Provence - Carrboro - Carrboro
Ohio
Dante Next Door - Cleveland
Grand Finale Restaurant - Cincinnati
Market Street Grille - Harrison
Taste of Belgium - Clifton - Cincinnati
Oklahoma
Museum Cafe - Oklahoma City
Oregon
West Cafe - Portland
Pennsylvania
187 Rue Principale - Emmaus
Aksum - Philadelphia
The Hunt Room at the Desmond Hotel - Malvern
Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm - Holicong
Terrain Garden Cafe - Glen Mills
Rhode Island
Seasons At The Ocean House - Westerly
South Carolina
The Palmetto Cafe - Charleston
Tennessee
Harding House - Nashville
The Old School Farm To Table - Nashville
Texas
Café 43 - Dallas
Cafe Benedicte - Houston
Cafe Modern - Fort Worth
Camp Verde General Store and Restaurant - Camp Verde
Chez Zee - Austin
Galvez Bar & Grill - Galveston
Porch Cafe - Galveston
Restaurant506 at The Sanford House - Arlington
Utah
Oasis Cafe - Salt Lake City - Salt Lake City
Virginia
Chateau Morrisette - Floyd
Claire's at the Depot - Warrenton
Freddie's Beach Bar & Restaurant - Arlington
LuLu's - Richmond
Old Mill Room at The Boar's Head - Charlottesville
The Regency Room - The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center - Roanoke
Region's 117 - Lake Frederick
Restaurant Pomme - Gordonsville
TJ's at The Jefferson Hotel - Richmond
Washington
The Davenport Signature Buffet - Spokane
The Dining Room at Salish Lodge & Spa - Snoqualmie
Italia Trattoria - Spokane
Queen Mary Tea Room - Seattle
Salty's on Alki Beach - Seattle
Wisconsin
Baker House - Lake Geneva
Golden Mast - Okauchee
Timmer's Resort - West Bend