The One Thing Whole Foods' CEO Never Leaves Home Without

John Mackey is an interesting guy. As the co-founder and CEO of Whole Foods, he’s spent nearly four decades working in and influencing the entire grocery and health food market. And that’s just scratching the surface on someone who’s been an outspoken libertarian and vegan, writing books touching on both topics. So when Mackey sits down for an interview, you’d expect some intriguing tidbits. Things like… he always travels with a rice cooker? He must be a joy for the TSA!

In a recently published Q&A with Mackey for the San Francisco Chronicle, interviewer Tara Duggan gets things rolling with a pretty straightforward question for a guy who is currently promoting a new book called The Whole Foods Diet. “What’s a typical eating day for you?” Duggan begins. Meanwhile, Mackey’s initial response sounds almost like a non-sequitur. “I travel with a rice cooker,” he replies. Um, do tell…

Turns out the always innovative Mackey doesn’t use that rice cooker for rice. “It simplifies breakfast,” he continues. “I just soak steel cut-oats overnight, and the next morning I click the clicker and the oats get cooked perfectly. I throw a few berries on there and some unsweetened almond milk. I have a very healthy breakfast and it costs pennies.”

Yes, despite the extensive product selection at the store he runs, Whole Foods CEO makes his breakfast from just three simple ingredients – and he pretty much lets the cooker do all the heavy lifting. Admittedly, it’s an intriguing idea, I’d be willing to try. Though isn’t it also a little on the boring side?

Still, his breakfast sounds downright enthralling compared to his dinner. “I almost always have a plate of steamed vegetables with some kind of nut sauce I make in a Vitamix,” he later explains. “I might add beans, or a sweet potato, maybe brown rice or quinoa.” Man, I’m all for being healthy, but reading about what Mackey eats in a day is depressing enough to leave me wishing he was espousing about the benefits of libertarianism!

[h/t Eater]