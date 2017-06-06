The One Pizza You Should Never Order from Papa Johns According to a Former Employee

Everyone knows Papa John's infamous tagline. Say it with us: Better ingredients, better pizza, Papa John's. But is this six-worder really true? According to a former manager, who took to Reddit last week, at least partly, it is .

The user, whose username is sikkerhet, told an eager group of commenters they can feel good about their next pizza order. "They do actually have better ingredients," he wrote. "The sauce is surprisingly high quality and the vegetables are all fresh." And that sauce? It's so good, the user reveals, because it's packed with sweet sugar.

The former manager was also quick to spill—not literally—the ingredients that go into Papa John's very addicting garlic sauce. (Hint: it's a lot of butter.) If you want to make it yourself, here are sikkerhet's instructions:

"To make a decent garlic butter sauce," he wrote, "sauté a few cloves of peeled [or] minced garlic until it starts to get soft, cut the heat to a really low simmer, add two entire sticks of butter, some basil, some parsley, and some salt. The heat should be just enough to melt the butter and not much more. If you prefer garlic powder, skip the first step and mix in a lot of garlic powder with the spices. ... If you're using it on a crust [or] bread, you'll want to add parmesan to it."

And while that's all well and good, the former manager also issued some warnings to Papa John's customers. First and foremost, never—ever—order the chain's Spinach Alfredo Pizza. According to sikkerhet, this specialty pie isn't ordered very often, which means the sauce that's used quickly spoils—and is still put on the pie.

"Papa John's has a spinach alfredo sauce that's delicious, but only gets ordered maybe once a week, and it hits its sell by date three days after you open the bag," he wrote. "But no one actually throws it out until it's either gone or nasty looking."

You should also steer clear of the John's Favorite pizza, a pie with "pepperoni, sausage, and a six-cheese blend of mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, Asiago, provolone, and fontina," according to the menu. Put mildly, sikkerhet wrote, "John's Favorite is awful. It's just grease on top of grease."