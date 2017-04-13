One Lucky Couple Just Won an All-Expenses Paid, Taco Bell-Themed Wedding

If you've ever found yourself Googling "does Taco Bell cater" or "are taco wedding cakes a thing," well...you'll understand our excitement over this latest piece of news.

Ever since Taco Bell launched its Love and Tacos contest back in February, we've been waiting with bated breath to see who'd end up getting wed by the Bell. The fast-food franchise had asked engaged fans across the country to let them know why they should win an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas and get married at Taco Bell’s Las Vegas Cantina.

And now...drumroll, please...the contest winners have been chosen. Groom Dan Ryckert and bride Bianca Monda, both of whom admit to being been lifelong Taco Bell fans, will be married in late June. Don't believe they're bigger fans than you are? Get a load of this: Last year, Ryckert ordered the entire menu at Taco Bell (for what reason, we may never know), and for his 32nd birthday, Monda's gift was a dinner at the Taco Bell in Pacifica, California.

Hey, Ryckert and Monda, you do you.

Of course, now we all want to know: 1. When's the wedding? 2. What will it entail, exactly? And 3. How does one go about scoring an invite?

The couple will head to Vegas for their nuptials in late June, according to a representative for the restaurant, and the wedding will include — wait for it — a wedding bouquet made of sauce packets. Oh, and don't forget the sauce packet garter and the Taco Bell branded champagne flutes.

....On second thought, maybe we'd rather stick to our more traditional wedding plans.

The wedding will also feature a cake made of Cinnabon Delights. We can only imagine what that'll look like, but we're pretty sure it'll at the very least taste delicious.

Lest you think that's all Taco Bell is doing to spread love around the globe, think again. The nine other finalists from the Love and Tacos Contest may not receive a free flight over to Las Vegas, but if they're able to get there on their own, Taco Bell will let them get married at the Las Vegas Cantina without paying the $600 wedding package fee. They'll also receive Taco 12 Packs and "Twisted Freeze toasts."

Don't be jealous, taco lovers. Late this summer, we'll all have the chance to put our names on the waiting list over at the Las Vegas Cantina. Yes, wedding packages are available for all, and you can read all the details for yourself here.