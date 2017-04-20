Here’s What the Olive Garden in Times Square Is Like in 24 Tweets

The food world is always full of juicy gossip. Why doesn’t Ina Garten have any kids? What did Anthony Bourdain say on Fallon? Which side of his head will Guy Fieri wear his sunglasses on? But the gossip is always about celebrity chefs or Michelin-starred restaurants. What if you’re just wondering about what it’s like to work at an Olive Garden? Turns out Twitter has a thread just for you!

Video: Corzetti With Sausage at Lady's

Yesterday, a Twitter user by the name of Joe Wadlington decided to do the entire world a solid by unleashing a 24-tweet rehash of what he says was an impromptu Q&A he staged after finding out that his date for the evening used to be the general manager at the Olive Garden in Times Square. Yes, the same restaurant known for spontaneously spawning the question, “Who comes to New York City and decides to eat at an Olive Garden?!” The answer, according to Wadlington’s tweets, is people from “Brazil, Puerto Rico, & Ohio.” But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

“I went on a date last night and the guy meekly shared that he used to be THE GENERAL MANAGER FOR THE TIMES SQUARE OLIVE GARDEN,” the string of tweets begins. “Clearly, he'd seen some shit. So the next hour and a half was me asking questions. I tried to do y'all right,” Wadlington continued.

So what did the next 22 tweets reveal? Spoiler alert: The worst thing that can happen at an Olive Garden is the place runs out of breadsticks. It’s supposedly worse than a knife fight – which is also something Wadlington’s date said happened on one of his shifts. Another fun fact, Wadlington says he learned that “the tour of Italy” was the most popular dish. It actually makes some sense: If your idea of dining in New York is eating at Olive Garden, your idea of touring Italy is probably via a dish that kicks off with that most authentic of Italian foods: chicken parmigiana. (For the record, I love chicken parms as much as anyone, but I can be honest with myself in admitting it’s not a staple of Roman cuisine.)

For those intrigued by the Olive Garden, I’ll let you delve into the rest of the Twitter conversation yourself. Of course, when you do, feel free to take everything with a grain of salt. As with anything presented secondhand on social media, the veracity of every single statement is up in the air. For example, Eater reports, “It’s possible that the former Olive Garden manager could have been embellishing some of these stories.” Though if you think Anthony Bourdain has never embellished a story, I’ve got a chicken parm in Rome I’d like to sell you.

Love & breadsticks: There was a knife fight at Olive Garden