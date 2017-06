Olive Garden Just Announced a Partnership with Amazon

Olive Garden’s parent company, Darden Restaurants, has just announced a new partnership with Amazon that might just mean unlimited (okay, probably “limited”) soup, salad, and breadsticks...delivered.

In an earnings call, CEO Gene Lee left out details on exactly when the partnership would go into effect. He also declined to include details about whether or not the full menu would be offered for delivery. Or, frankly, too many other details about anything, for that matter.

What he did say, though, is that there’s definitely a “test” going on between Olive Garden and Amazon. “The only way Amazon is in our world right now is through Amazon Prime delivery,” he said. “We have a test going on with them. We’ll continue to partner with them and see if we can make that work.”