Here Are Numbers 51-100 on the World's 50 Best Restaurants List

And the USA leads so far, with nine restaurants on the list.

Diners, hold onto your forks.

The 2017 list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants is starting to roll out, but despite what the name indicates, it's actually a ranking of 100 restaurants. Today, we got a peek at the 51st through 100th picks, with venues spanning 24 countries and six continents.

It's not quite down to the true "best 50 in the world" yet, but we're still thrilled to see some new and old favorites landing somewhere on the list. The official reveal for the final 50 will take place at the World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards Ceremony in Melbourne, Australia on April 5.

For now, the USA leads the count with nine institutions on the list, while Spain and France each have four entries and Asia boasts nine across five countries. Meanwhile, the U.K. has three reasons to celebrate: London-based restaurants Lyle’s, St. John, and Hedone all made the cut.

Debuting at No. 83, San Francisco restaurant Atelier Crenn is headed by Dominique Crenn, the first female American chef to receive two Michelin stars. Editors commented that "diners at her restaurant in San Francisco receive a poem instead of a menu, which signals the start of a journey through Crenn’s highly inventive ‘poetic culinaria’ cuisine."

Other exciting debuts include Mexico’s Sud 777 at No. 75, Russia’s Selfie at No. 88, South Korea’s Mingles at No. 89, and Brazil’s Olympe at 100. Another first-time entry is Hiša Franko in Kobarid, Slovenia at No. 69. (It’s not totally surprising that Hiša Franko’s kitchen is run by Ana Roš, who’s been named The World’s Best Female Chef 2017.)

The list, which is independently refereed by Deloitte Consulting, comes from the votes of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, a group comprised of over 1,000 members of the international restaurant community, including food critics, writers, and restaurateurs. Members of the Academy are required to list their choices in preferential order, casting 10 votes for their favorites from the past 18 months, and at least 4 of the restaurants they choose must be located outside the region they call home.

In a press release, William Drew, Group Editor of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, commented: “As well as showcasing emerging talent and highlighting new culinary trends, this group also features perennial favourites that demonstrate enduring quality. Overall, the list reflects of the diversity, promise and excitement surrounding global gastronomy.”

Check out the full list here...and see how many you can squeeze into your dining plans for 2017.

