Buddha Pears, Heart-Shaped Watermelons and Other Odd Fruit Molds

Sure, popsicle molds are a ton of fun in the summer. And chocolate molds are quite helpful in adding a little character to your Valentine’s Day gifts. But both of these things—chocolate and popsicles—have become so, you know...mainstream. So expected.

Luckily, when it comes to the world of molded food, there’s still some trendier territory yet to be explored: molded fruits and vegetables. And one company is forging the way with a whole line of weird ways to affect the final shape of your produce.

That company is called, quite aptly, “Fruit Mould.” Based in China, it’s selling plastic molds that allow you to transform ordinary fruits and vegetables into bona fide works of art (or creepy abominations… you decide).