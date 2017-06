New York Times Puts 'Virtual Wall' Between Recipes and Readers

The New York Times announced today that much of the content from its popular recipes site and accompanying app will now only be available through “digital subscriptions.”

According to a statement from the newspaper, “For $5 every four weeks, Cooking subscribers will have unlimited access to more than 18,000 tested and curated recipes from Times journalists.”

The move may have arisen from the fact that the media company wants to capitalize on Cooking’s one million newsletter subscribers and 10 million unique viewers monthly.