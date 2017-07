NYC Restaurant Week Reservations Are Now Available

Reservations are now open for NYC Restaurant Week, a culinary tour of the city through 390 restaurants over the course of a month.

This year, Restaurant Week will highlight food from 34 cultures in 42 neighborhoods across every borough. The program offers dinners at some of the city’s most celebrated restaurants at a discount: Three-course prix-fix lunches are available for just $29, while dinner is just $42 — the perfect excuse for people on a budget who have always wanted the chance to eat at spots like Mr. Chow and Morimoto to finally make that reservation.

“We are so pleased to be commemorating the program’s 25th anniversary milestone this summer and to acknowledge its continued success over so many years as an initiative that has not only sustained our dining sector during slower periods but has also provided New Yorkers and visitors with memorable experiences in the dining capital of the world,” Fred Dixon, NYC & Company president and CEO, one of the event’s marketing partners, said in a statement