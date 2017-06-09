New York City Bar Creates $1,000 Negroni for Charity

As part of Negroni Week 2017, running (right now!) from June 5th to June 11th, Lot 45, located in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn, has created a $1,000 version of the classic Italian cocktail. While a Negroni is typically pretty simple, consisting of just equal parts gin, Campari and dry vermouth, the $1,000 version is anything but.

This new take on the Negroni, which comes in a set of two, is made with Campari, Gran Patrón Platinum–which by itself retails for $200 a bottle–and Carpano Antica vermouth. The cocktail is then topped with shavings froma a rare black Italian truffle and garnished with a thin orange peel boat that includes both rich Caluisius Siberian caviar and handmade cocktail caviar, which is created by fusing Campari and caviar together. Additionally, a dash of edible platinum flakes is added to the cocktails before they are each smoked with Applewood to add a savory note that enhances the truffle shavings.

While the $1,000 Negroni is a bit opulent to say the least, it’s all for a good cause as the proceeds from the cocktail go to charity. The charities include City Harvest, the Arbor Day Foundation and Autism Speaks amongst many others.

This is the fifth year for the annual Negroni Week, which launched in 2013 as both a celebration of Italy’s national cocktail and as an effort to raise money for charities from around the world. Since its inception, Negroni Week has grown from about 100 participating venues to over 6,000 venues globally. To date, participating bars have raised $900,000 for charitable causes.

While we might not all be able to afford the $1,000 Negroni at the moment, there are plenty of other venues participating in this week's event as well. Additionally, if you'd like to learn more about Campari, or how to make your own Negroni at home, we can help with that, too.